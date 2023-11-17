Nike Air Max 1 LX Glossy “Team Red” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike is incorporating more and more creativity into the widely admired Nike Air Max 1 sneaker model. The Swoosh label added patent leather overlays to the otherwise modest design for the latest experiment. This interesting makeover features “Team Red” makeup.

According to Sneaker News, the newly released Nike Air Max 1 LX Glossy "Team Red" shoes are likely to hit the sneaker market in the coming months of 2024. Nike is currently withholding the confirmed launch date.

These chic sneakers will be sold via the physical as well as online sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected sellers. Stick around for its pricing information.

Nike Air Max 1 LX Glossy “Team Red” shoes are coupled with white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Air Max 1 shoes (Image via JD Sports UK)

The next major year for the Tinker Hatfield-designed Nike Air Max 1 is anticipated in 2024.

The innovative footwear design from 1987 has been making a resurgence over the past two years in a variety of iterations, ranging from the classic to the cutting edge. The original Air Max style is about to celebrate its thirty-seventh birthday, and recently it has shown a preference for color combinations that are ideal for the spring season.

The most recent illustration of this comes in the form of an Air Max 1 LX, a luxury rendition of Hatfield's creation for a performance-oriented running shoe. The approaching pair, much like other fashionable combinations, favors a pretty simple configuration across most of its uppers.

This is because the majority of the top is made of leather. The blend of off-white hues serves as a backdrop for the "Team Red" elegance that is featured on the profile swooshes as well as the mudguards of the shoe.

One of the most notable products that Nike Running has produced since the late 1980s is updated with a fashion-forward flair with the incorporation of patent leather, which is used in place of typical suede.

Here's a closer look at the laterals of these sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Underfoot, the recognizable sole block maintains a minimal design that is consistent with the overall aesthetic. The Nike Air Max bubble, along with the foam that surrounds it, prefers to have a clean "white" appearance, which helps the deep red elements that are located above shine out.

Outer sole units with a waffle structure are given a "Light Gum Brown" wrap-up, which is similar to that used on other Air Maxes that are being prepared for the spring and summer seasons.

The semi-translucent tooling, along with the shimmering logo on the leading edge of the tongue flap, creates an intriguing update to Nike's design from several decades ago.

Oregon's Nike Inc. outlines the beginnings and contributions of the Air Max 1 model in the following words:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 1 LX Glossy “Team Red” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming year. Those who are sure of buying these shoes are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s online site and get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the sneaker.