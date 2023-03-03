Nike Air Max 1 "Unlock Your Space" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Max Day is just around the corner, which is why the Swoosh brand is going to launch another extraordinary model of the shoeline, which is dubbed as Air Max 1 "Unlock Your Space." As per the shoe's first look, it seems like the new model will be the perfect pair to ace a cool summery look with a combination of holographic, gradient, and reflective finishes.

A wide range of silhouettes will be released on the Air Max Day, i.e., March 26, and it can be expected that the "Unlock Your Space" colorway will also be officially released on that day in men's sizes. However, there is no verified information regarding the release date or the price of the model.

Nike Air Max 1, also known as the Air Max 87, is a classic running shoe that was first released by the Swoosh brand in 1987. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who has also crafted several other iconic sneakers, such as the Air Jordan III and the Air Trainer 1.

The Air Max 1 was the first shoe to feature a visible Air unit in the heel, which was a revolutionary concept at the time. The Air unit was originally developed by the label's engineer Frank Rudy in the late 1970s. However, it wasn't until Tinker Hatfield came up with the idea of making the Air unit visible that it became a defining feature of the shoeline.

The Air Max 1 was also notable for its unique design, featuring a combination of mesh, suede, and leather on the upper, and a distinctive Nike Swoosh on the side. The original colorway of the Air Max 1 was a combination of white, red, and gray, which quickly became a favorite among runners and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Over the years, the Air Max 1 has been released in various colors and materials and has become one of the most iconic and enduring sneakers in the Nike lineup. In addition to its groundbreaking design and technology, the Air Max 1 has also been worn by numerous athletes and cultural icons, cementing its place as a true icon of sneaker culture.

This new sneaker model, dubbed Air Max 1 "Unlock Your Space," draws inspiration from contemporary design patterns and depends on a special set of graphic language that alludes to a digital component. The iconic Nike Air is modified with a cored-out Swoosh logo that displays the mesh below. Furthermore, the Swoosh emblems are covered with a distorted image in two-toned chromatic silver and white.

Inside the shoe, the insole has a symbolic representation of the idea, while the messaging is shown above the Air Unit in neutral white and says "Your Place." The internal lining features an orange-to-pink gradient that adds a beautiful splash of color, and three Swoosh emblems are located in the shoe's big toe area.

On the occasion of Air Max Day, the model is making a comeback with an amazingly vibrant color palate this month. Although there is no official release date or price information, keep an eye on Nike's official website and SNKR's app to get upcoming details.

