Nike Air Max 1 “The Bay” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh label is planning to start a new inline collection as sneakerheads eagerly await the return of the Nike Air Max 1 with its original-sized huge bubbles. The newest Nike Air Max 1 combines a variety of materials and is influenced by the landscapes and sounds of the West Coast as well as a made-up road trip, according to the Beaverton-based company.

Later this year, the Nike Air Max 1 "The Bay" sneakers are anticipated to go on sale. The shoes will be sold by the Swoosh label and its SNKRS app through online and physical stores, as well as a few other exclusive Nike locations, despite the sneaker industry keeping the sneakers' official release date a secret. Offered in grade school sizes, customers will have to wait for pricing details of the shoes.

Nike Air Max 1 “The Bay” variant is dressed in crisp white and bold red accents

The Nike Air Max 1 The Bay colorway is covered in furs and suedes (Image via Nike)

Nike stayed on top of the sportswear industry in 2022 as it celebrated the anniversaries of two of its most treasured models, Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. Last year was the 35th anniversary of the latter's shoe style. The trend of presenting new palettes will continue through 2023, as the Swoosh brand gives a peek of its assortment.

The sneaker manufacturer provides the following account of the genesis and progression of the legendary Air Max 1 silhouette:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Here's a detailed view of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bay, the brand-new colorway of the Air Max 1 design, boasts a striking white and dramatic red color palette. The sneaker's most recent redesign can also be characterized as appealing and clean.

The canvas underlays, leather mid-foot panels, nylon tongue construction, and laces are shown in a winterized ensemble with sharp white color schemes influenced by Pacific coastal scenery. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, the shoes are featured in grade school sizes.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Fuzzy stitching evokes the various wildlife seen on a road trip as it moves down the vamp and finishes along the tongue encompassing its "The Bay" branding. The pair's suede-treated veneers are accented by ever-so-light gray shades.

Tumbled leather heel counters complement the medial side check's chosen reptile feel, while the stitched red and gold swooshes on the mid-foot evoke the fall of a feather. Insoles covered in Nike Coast registration plates as well as metallic highway hang tags complete the vacationing outfit, which is finalized by a traditional gum outer sole unit.

Here's a closer look at the Nike Coast hangtag (Image via Nike)

Watch out for the imminent release of the most recent model of the Nike Air Max 1 "The Bay." Those interested in purchasing the shoes may sign up on the Swoosh label's e-commerce page or use the SNKRS app to get additional details on the announced rollout as well as other planned launches.

Along with the "The Bay" edition, the company recently hinted that the silhouette will also be released in the upcoming weeks in the "Panda," "Baltic Blue," and "Timeless" makeovers.

