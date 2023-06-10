Nike Air Max 90 "Olive Tan Brown" sneakers: Everything we know so far

In the past few months, the sneaker label has announced drop information regarding many summer-ready Nike Air Max 90. The sneaker label is now all set to release another Air Max 90 model dressed in military colors. This line of sneakers has been around for over 40 years and has revolutionized the footwear industry with its high-tech cushioning technology. The Nike Air Max 90 was introduced in 1990 and featured an exaggerated Air window and large Air bag.

This iconic model is ready to launch in the market with a fall-ready color palate. Dressed in Olive Tan Brown, the pair will soon drop in the coming months of 2023. The official release date and price are not confirmed by the brand yet and sneakerheads await more information on the same.

Considering the price of other Air Max 90 models, it can be expected that the shoes will range between $150 to $130. The new pair will be available via Nike's official store, the SNKRS app, and other select sneaker retailers.

Nike Air Max 90 "Olive Tan Brown" sneakers will drop in men's sizes

Nike Air Max 90 "Olive Tan Brown" (Image via Crumpe)

The Tinker Hatfield-designed Nike Air Max 90 features military hues to pair with its blacked-out alternatives. The quarter and vamp are covered in olive drab suede to complement surrounding components including the midsole and heel tab. The ballistic fabrics that construct the tongue and base are then treated in deep brown and feature the side Swoosh. The leather mudguard and eyestays are painted with an even richer earth tone to complete the look of the pair.

While reminiscing about the origin of the Air Max 90, Nike said:

"Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the '90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated with rare colorways, its striking visuals, Waffle outsole and exposed Air cushioning help keep it alive and well decades later."

These high-tech Nike sneakers are manufactured with premium quality products. The upper part of the sneakers is made with leather, mesh, and synthetic overlays. Nike Air Max 90 also has suede for tear and wear protection that makes the pair durable. Apart from this, the sneakers also have a padded collar for the ankle that offers great stability for the grip. When it comes to the lacing system, this sneaker model has various eyestays that offer different options for lacing for a stylish look.

For the utmost comfort, Nike Air Max 90 features a full-length midsole made from pure foam. It also features a rubber outsole with a waffle pattern for a higher level of foot protection. The outer sole of the pair incorporates flex groove technology for utmost flexibility. In addition to all these key characteristics, the large Air Max unit heel is also included as an iconic feature.

Nike has launched several hues throughout the years, even though the original Air Max 90 might be the most popular and identifiable of all the colorways. Now the Nike Air Max 90 "Olive Tan Brown" is set to launch. Those interested should keep an eye on the Nike site to know more about the release date and pricing details.

