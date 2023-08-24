Nike Air Max 90 "Photon Dust/Sail" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has added yet another revamp to its Air Max 90 model's portfolio. For the latest makeup, the label covered the shoe in autumn-friendly subtle tones, dubbed "Photon Dust/Sail." The Nike Air Max 90 "Photon Dust Sail" was introduced on August 23, 2023.

Those looking to get their hands on a pair of these footwear can locate them in a variety of associated retail stores besides the online and physical locations of Nike's own stores. The retail price tag for every pair of these shoes is set at $130, and they are only available in men's sizing selections at this time. Currently, sizes ranging from US 6 to US 15 can be purchased.

Nike Air Max 90 "Photon Dust/Sail" shoes employ leather and corduroy-like textile overlays

Tinker Hatfield is the mastermind behind a large number of the Swoosh's finest models, including the Air Max 90, which has been released in a plethora of iterations over the years, each with its own unique take on the iconic silhouette. Another future rendition from Nike Inc. is this "Photon Dust" colorway, which features a neutral color palette.

The description of the latest "Photon Dust/Sail" iteration, as stated on Nike's website reads:

"Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ‘90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated through rare colorways, its striking visuals, Waffle outsole and exposed Nike Air cushioning keep it alive and well."

The foundation of the latest shoe is adorned with sail fabric, which features a line pattern quite similar to corduroy. A photon dust-coated overlay of tumbled leather covers the top layer as protection. A slick, glossy, and sleek white leather Swoosh is placed on top of the covering. Below that is a mudguard that has an intense gray color and includes a cutout in it that features the Air Max trademark in plastic in a complementary white and photon dust color.

The shoe brand's logo appears again on the heel counter, this time on a plastic emblem that is significantly larger. This logo uses the same Photon Dust palette. The tongue flap is decorated with a photon dust element and topped with a set of sail lace loops.

The legendary Air Max 90's midsole has been updated to include a further sail and photon dust hits on the shank, which surrounds the Max Air element. This pair is finished off with a dual-tone outer sole unit in photon dust and sail, which features black and white specks all over.

The Beaverton's sportswear multinational further sheds light on the evolution of the Air Max 90 model in the following words:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color affectionately dubbed as “infrared,” its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Don't pass up the opportunity to purchase the newly released Nike Air Max 90 "Photon Dust/Sail" shoes before they run out of inventory.

In addition, those looking to be notified immediately when new versions of these sneakers are out, can sign up for notifications on the Swoosh website or use the SNKRS app on their mobile device.