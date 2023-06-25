Nike Air Max 90 "United in Victory" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to astound fans with its revolutionary technologies and timeless running shoe makeovers. The Swoosh brand began with the release of a running silhouette known as "the Moon shoe" in 1964 and has since grown in the global sportswear industry. Air Max, one of the top running shoe lines from the Swoosh company, has now transformed into lifestyle sneakers.

The Air Max sneaker family is one of the finest and most widely recognized running sneakers in Swoosh's history. The family's Air Max 90 shoe style has now received the "United in Victory" treatment. The latest AM90 "United in Victory" shoes are a component of a wider collection that recently included Air Force 1 and Air Max Plus.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "United in Victory" shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime later in 2023. However, the shoe manufacturer has kept most details under wraps. These sneakers will be sold through Nike's online and offline locations, the SNKRS app, and some of its affiliated sellers, and will be available in women's exclusive sizes.

Nike Air Max 90 "United in Victory" shoes are adorned with tan, black, and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming United in Victory sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's collection of renowned offerings has continued to pique the interest of sneakerheads. With the launch of technically innovative sneakers, the manufacturer has been continuing to live up to its position as a sneaker genius. The Swoosh label launched its Air Max footwear style in 1987 with the Air Max 1, gradually adding more models of the running gear.

The iconic Air Max 90 shape premiered in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite due to its "Dad shoe" looks. Tinker Hatfield, the cherished sneaker artist as well as Swoosh label pioneer behind the silhouettes spanning Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15, created this model.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews United In Victory 🤝



This Nike Women's collection includes this luxurious Air Max 90

Releasing Fall 2023 United In Victory 🤝 This Nike Women's collection includes this luxurious Air Max 90Releasing Fall 2023 https://t.co/PFjJ93fXHu

The Air Max 90 style was introduced by the Swoosh label as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The Air Max 90, a beloved Nike classic, never stops reinventing itself. The silhouette's most recent journey into elegance is its inclusion in the rich "United In Victory" collection, an upgraded series precisely created for women.

Instead of the overt grandeur featured in other members of the series, this Air Max 90 has a more modest appeal. The midfoot Swooshes are the focus point, with a subtle, repeating design in tan, black, and white. This carefully chosen combination lends the shoe a subtle depth while displaying an intricate artistic flair.

Alongside the Swooshes, the sneaker features pristine white tones on the mesh underlays, leather mudguards, tongue, and a clearly defined midsole. These light tones act as a blank slate for the shoe's design.

Sumptuous tan toppings encircle the quarter panels as well as the mid-foot sections, adding substance to the pattern. The inclusion of jet-black logo elements plus a matching outsole brings the design together with a strong contrast that says a lot without being gaudy.

Be on the lookout for the new Air Max 90 "United in Victory" colorway that will be available in the coming weeks. You can also sign up on Swoosh's web page or use the SNRKS app for quick alerts on their release dates and pricing details.

