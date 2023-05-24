Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike Air Max 90 has been an iconic sneaker since its launch in 1990. It has been revamped and redesigned many times, but the essence of the shoe has remained the same.

In 2023, Nike released several new versions of the Air Max 90, each with their own unique designs and colorways.

On February 9, 2023, Nike Air Max 90 G "Desert" was released, featuring a golfer playing in an abstract desert landscape of red and orange against dark cacti silhouettes.

Another 2023 release will be Nike Air Max 90 "Australia" which will be a mix of white, deep jungle, jade ice, clear jade, and light ultramarine.

Nike has not disappointed sneaker enthusiasts with the Air Max 90 releases in 2023. The colorways and designs are unique, and the sneaker continues to evolve while staying true to its roots. Now the news of another Air Max 90 drop is here.

Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold” sneakers will be released sometime soon in 2023, and it will retail for $130.

Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold” sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

Tinker Hatfield's famous design appeared just before summer in a color palette that evoked the sun. The majority of the upper's foundation layers are covered in "Photon Dust" and "White," creating a layout reminiscent of the first Air Max 90.

The bright "University Gold" tint of the TPU elements at the tongue and spine livens up the typically monochromatic shoe aesthetic. To further emphasize the vivid yellow flair, the bottom of the tongue, the mudguard and the collar lining all have an all-"Black" finish. The eye-catching golden color of the Air Max air cassettes underfoot completes the novel interpretation of Hatfield's 1990 design.

Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold” sneakers (Image via Sole Supplier)

The Air Max 90 was a continuation of Nike's Air Max series, which began in 1987 with the release of the Air Max 1. The Air Max series was known for its visible Air cushioning technology, which revolutionized the sneaker industry by providing enhanced comfort and cushioning.

When Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Max 90, he aimed to create a shoe with a larger Air unit than its predecessors. The Air Max 90 featured a larger visible Air unit in the heel, offering increased impact absorption and a distinctive look. The original design also included a unique plastic eyestay panel and a synthetic nubuck and mesh upper, which provided durability and breathability.

Nike described it as:

"Originally designed for performance running, the Max Air unit in the heel adds unbelievable cushioning. The low-top design combines with a padded collar for a sleek look that feels soft and comfortable. The stitched overlays and TPU accents add durability, comfort and the iconic '90s look you love."

Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold” sneakers (Image via Sole Supplier)

Over the years, Nike has released numerous colorways and collaborations of the Air Max 90, further solidifying its status as a sought-after sneaker. The design has been reinterpreted and updated multiple times, incorporating new materials, patterns, and technologies while staying true to the original silhouette.

