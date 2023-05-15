Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Grey/Photo Blue” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike Air Max 95 is a classic sneaker silhouette that was first introduced in 1995. Sergio Lozano drew inspiration for this shoe from the human body, and the layered top is meant to symbolise muscular fibres, while the midsole is meant to represent the spine. The Air Max 95 was the first Nike sneaker to feature visible Air cushioning in the forefoot, which provided extra comfort and support during physical activity. Since its initial release, the Air Max has been reissued and redesigned in various colorways and materials.

A new version of the sneaker model will drop in Fall 2023 dressed in all gray hues. The official release date for the pair hasn't been disclosed by the sneaker brand. The upcoming Air Max 95 will be available via official Nike website, SNKRS app, and other selected retailers for $170.

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Grey/Photo Blue” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

The Nike Air Max 95 model is made of a combination of leather, taped synthetic, and mesh parts. Most upper-level weatherproof fuse panels are finished in a muted grey that makes even subtle contrasts stand out. The laces themselves have a mesh covering, just as the tongue. Although the traction and cushioning technologies from the original Air Max remain, they have been updated to improve the shoe's performance in wetter environments.

This sneaker model was the first Nike shoe to feature visible Air cushioning in the forefoot, which provided extra comfort and support during physical activity. The shoe has a layered upper design that was inspired by the human body, with each layer representing muscle fibers. It's wavy design is one of its most recognizable features and has become a hallmark of the Air Max line.

Nike AM 95 Ultra “Grey/Photo Blue” (Image via SN)

In 1995, Nike was already known for its popular Air Max line of sneakers, but the Air Max 95 represented a significant departure from previous designs. Lozano was inspired by the human body, and the shoe's layered upper design was meant to represent muscle fibers. The midsole of the shoe was designed to look like a spine, with visible Air cushioning in the forefoot providing extra comfort and support.

The sneaker model was an instant hit, with sneakerheads and athletes alike drawn to its unique design and performance capabilities. The shoe's wavy design quickly became a hallmark of the Air Max line, and Nike continued to release new colorways and variations of the shoe over the years.

In addition to its popularity among consumers, this Air Max model has also had a significant impact on sneaker culture. Its innovative design and use of visible Air cushioning inspired other shoe designers and helped to cement Nike's reputation as a leader in the sneaker industry.

AM 95 Ultra (Image via SN)

The Air Max 95 has been released in a wide variety of colorways, allowing sneakerheads and athletes to choose a style that suits their personal taste. Some versions of the sneaker model feature reflective details, which provide visibility in low-light conditions and add a unique touch to the shoe's design.

Today, the Air Max 95 remains a popular and iconic sneaker, with collectors and enthusiasts continuing to seek out new and vintage versions of the shoe. Its place in sneaker history is secure, and it will continue to be an important part of Nike's legacy for years to come.

