Nike Air Max 97 "Gold Bullet" sneakers: Release date, price and everything else we know so far

In 2022, Nike successfully launched the Nike Air Max 97 “No Bubble” in black and white color palate. Now, the Swoosh label will release another model of Air Max 97 in a new colorway in the men's sizes.

As per the leaks, it can be expected that the sneaker brand will release Air Max 97 "Golden Bullet" on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The shoe will be available at a price of $185 on the SNKR app, the official Nike store, and select sneaker retailers like Extra Butter and Takout NY, among many others.

Nike Air Max 97 "Golden Bullet" sneakers will be exclusively available in men's sizes

Different profiles of Air Max 97 "Gold Bullet" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 97 "Golden Bullet" is a classic sneaker that has captured the hearts and minds of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Its iconic design and bold colorways have made it a staple in the footwear community, but the history of this beloved shoe is just as fascinating as its appearance.

In the late 1990s, Nike was looking to create a shoe that would be both stylish and functional. They turned to Italian designer Christian Tresser, who had previously worked with Puma and Adidas, to create a shoe that would embody the spirit of the 1990s.

Tresser drew inspiration from the sleek, bullet-like design of Japanese high-speed trains, and the result was the Air Max 97. The shoe was a breakthrough for Nike's Air Max line, with a full-length air unit that provided unparalleled cushioning and support.

The "Golden Bullet" quickly gained popularity in Italy, where it was embraced by the country's burgeoning rave culture. The shoe's futuristic design and metallic colorway were the perfect complement to the high-energy, futuristic music that was popular at the time.

The Air Max 97 "Golden Bullet" remained popular throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, with Nike releasing several limited-edition versions of the shoe over the years. In 2018, the shoe was re-released to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and it was just as popular as ever.

Today, the Air Max 97 "Golden Bullet" remains a beloved classic, with sneakerheads and casual fans alike clamoring to get their hands on the pair. Its timeless design and bold colorways have made it a shoe that will never go out of style, and its place in sneaker history is firmly secure.

The uppers of the "Golden Bullet" iteration are a shiny gold hue and made of mesh with synthetic leather accents. Side swooshes and oval tongue tabs are highlighted in red and black, while heel pull hooks in the same color scheme display gold foil writing that reads "air max."

The general style of the shoe is the same as the one that was first released. Deep black work can be observed in the inner lining, as it completes the design with white midsoles that are fitted with the AM97's distinctive full-length air unit and black and white outsoles.

Now, it's just a matter of four days, after which sneakerheads will be getting a great comeback from this Nike model. Given that the shoe's metallic gold upper is accented with hits of red, black, and white, the shoe creates a bold and eye-catching look that will be impossible for sneakerheads to ignore.

