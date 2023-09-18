Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Stadium Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Oregon's Nike Inc. is preparing for the launch of yet another novel variation of Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Max Penny 1 sneaker model. For the new makeup, the shoe will be clothed in a "Stadium Green" ensemble. The fresh rendition of Penny Hardaway’s inaugural signature silhouette is entirely dressed in a Stadium Green/Metallic Gold-White-Mystic Green-Blue Lightning color palette.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Stadium Green” iteration is all set to rock the footwear world sometime during the holiday season of 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever and other sneaker sources, even though the official launch date is kept under wraps by the shoe brand.

Nike fans and other sneakerheads can find these pairs on the Nike website and the SNKRS app, alongside a couple of connected retail merchants. The retail price of the item is set at $180, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Stadium Green” shoes are accentuated with hits of metallic gold

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 had its most recent resurrection in 2022, and with it came a plethora of new and vintage hues, some of which are still being released. In the year 2023 alone, we have seen a restock of the original pair of "Orlando" sneakers, as well as an iteration called "Tigers Stripes" and another that pays tribute to Hardaway's high school. The classic will soon be available in an all-new "Stadium Green" variant.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Stadium Green is available in a colorway that is inspired by Irish culture and has stadium grey, metallic gold, white, mystic green, and blue lightning.

The top is covered entirely in stadium green nubuck, with the elastic tongue being the only exception. The leather collar area, the sockliner, and the support wing on the lateral side, which extends to the outer sole unit, all feature a white accent coloration.

The metallic gold hits come from the jewel Swoosh on the sides, the tongue patch's material, the Nike Air marking on the insoles, the 1 Cent logo on the back heel counter, and the Max Air component.

The blue lightning touches come from the contours of the tongue Swoosh emblem along with the back heel 1 Cent labeling, in addition to the Swoosh on the bottom of the outer sole unit.

Nike Basketball's storied footwear designer, Eric Avar, developed the Air Penny by studying Penny Hardaway's athleticism in order to construct the footwear's mechanics and overall layout. The shoe took advantage of the concept of adaptability by equipping the forefoot with Zoom Air for explosive agility and strength.

Nike Inc. went on to release a further three pairs of his shoes following his playing years. The Air Penny 2, Air Penny 3, Air Penny 4, and Air Penny 5 were all sneaker models that debuted following the Air Penny 1 silhouette.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Stadium Green” shoes that will be available later this year. Those interested in getting their hands on these elegant green sneakers can simply register on Nike’s official web page or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these Penny 1 pairs.