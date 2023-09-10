Nike Air Max Plus "Black Harvest Gold" shoes: Everything we know so far

In 2023, Nike will offer a new Nike Air Max Plus that will be clothed in a "Black Harvest Gold" ensemble. The "Black Harvest Gold" colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus, which was just recently unveiled, is reportedly set to make its first appearance to the general public within a couple of weeks of the autumn 2023 season, as per a current projection from House of Heat sneaker publication.

For now, the Swoosh is keeping the exact debut date under wraps. However, it is believed that they will be offered via Nike's e-commerce sites, its SNKRS app, and a variety of other physical retailers linked with the brand.

Nike Air Max Plus "Black Harvest Gold" shoes are adorned with gradient patterned TPU cages

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Black Harvest Gold colorway (Image via Nike)

At the beginning of the cooler season, the Swoosh label will introduce an appealingly redesigned iteration of the Air Max Plus. This timeless design, which recently marked its 25th anniversary, seldom fails to capture interest, and its forthcoming version promises to maintain that history.

The most recent version of the Air Max Plus has been deliberately crafted for the fall season. It has a mesh top in a dark black color that goes beautifully against the harvest gold embellishments all over. These yellowish-gold accents appear on the mudguard, toe box, and rear heel cap. The deep and vibrant tones are reminiscent of the autumnal environment, which helps to create a visually pleasant harmony.

The TPU vein cage coverings contain a combination of black and harvest gold gradient patterns. It produces a dramatic interplay of clashing colors that levels the entire look. It adds another dimension of mystery to the already intriguing design. These toppings, exclusive to the Air Max Plus, infuse the design with a sense of motion and visual tension, making them a standout component of the shoe.

To bring the whole thing together, the footwear has rope lace fasteners influenced by the great outdoors, giving it an even more rugged look. The solid foundation for the colorful top is provided by the midsole, which is done in a neutral gray color.

A tough outer sole unit made of black rubber that has been engineered to be long-lasting and provide traction in changing weather holds everything together.

The storied Air Max sneaker line of Nike was only possible with the advent of Air Max innovation. Therefore, the Swoosh glorifies its groundbreaking tech in the following manner:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, look out for the new "Black Harvest Gold" colorway of the Air Max Plus. If you're interested in purchasing the sneakers described above, you should keep an eye on the official website for the Swoosh or try out the SNKRS app on your mobile device for timely alerts.