Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School”: Everything we know so far

Nike Air More Uptempo "Be True To Her School" sneaker is coming back with a twist. Back in 1985, the launch of the "Be True To Your School" campaign, coupled with the Nike Dunk, set a new standard in varsity-style fashion and team basketball footwear. Now, almost four decades later, Nike revisits this legacy with a fresh twist dedicated to empowering and celebrating young female athletes.

Nike, the globally revered sportswear giant, has always been adept at blending iconic designs from yesteryears with contemporary tastes. Since its inception, the brand has been synonymous with innovation, quality, and style.

With its limited edition, the sneaker boasts a 2024 Roman numeral inscription on the right insole. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts should mark their calendars, as the grade school-exclusive Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” sneakers are poised for release next year, all for a competitive price of $100.

Ahead of this much-anticipated launch, official imagery serves as a teaser, whetting the appetites of the Nike community.

Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” sneakers: A closer look at the design

Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” (Image via Sneaker News)

The groundbreaking “Be True To Your School” campaign of 1985, paired with the Nike Dunk, unveiled a new paradigm in varsity-style fashion and basketball footwear. Nearly four decades later, Nike revisits this storied legacy with a rejuvenated approach dedicated to celebrating and empowering young female athletes.

The Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” sneakers embody the fresh vision. At a glance, they radiate elegance with a dominant jet-black tumbled leather that artfully envelops the sidewalls and tongue.

Accentuating this primary design, you'll find more matching tones - the elastic straps, plastic lace toggles, and dual nylon pull tabs all adhere to the dark theme.

Offering a contrasting pop, the pebble grain leather 'AIR' letters dazzle in an arresting mandarin orange. This bright splash extends to the heel's Air Max cushioning system and a distinct swoosh.

The 'AIR' lettering, reminiscent of street art graffiti, is bordered with a refined white trim, providing a distinct separation. Further, white contrasts appear on the laces, tongue tab, and sole, adding a layer of visual depth.

From its inception in the 1960s, Nike's trajectory in the sportswear domain has been nothing short of meteoric. Ever step in Nike's journey has been iconic, from pioneering Air technology to forging partnerships with basketball legends.

Latest from Nike's collection

In addition to the "Be True To Her School" offering, the brand keeps the buzz alive with other imminent launches. The upcoming Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Día De Muertos”, set to drop on October 21, showcases Nike's unparalleled versatility and passion for diverse design narratives.

The Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” sneakers are a perfect testament to Nike's prowess in juxtaposing historic elegance with contemporary design. As we edge closer to its release, these sneakers stand as proof of Nike's ethos: to constantly innovate while cherishing its deep-rooted legacy.

The Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” sneakers are scheduled to be released next year at the price of $100.