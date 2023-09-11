Nike Dunk Low “Everything You Need” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Beaverton’s Nike company has decided to expand the “Everything You Need” sneaker pack with a brand-new Nike Dunk Low variant. This fresh colorway will be joining the wider lineup, which comprises of the Air More Uptempo and Air Max 1 sneakers that were teased in the recent months of 2023.

The latest Nike Dunk Low “Everything You Need” variation is anticipated to arrive sometime during the fall of 2023, as predicted by House of Heat. Nike Inc. hasn’t revealed the precise launch date of these sneakers yet.

These pairs are planned to be offered by Nike’s SNKRS app and a slew of linked Swoosh brand retail shops, alongside Nike’s online and offline locations. These kids exclusive sneakers will be dropped with a selling price label of $90.

Nike Dunk Low “Everything You Need” shoes are accentuated with threadwork and airbrushed details

Here's a closer look at the forthcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The next "Everything You Need" series from Nike is going to include a kids-only Dunk Low that exquisitely embodies the positive principles of self-care and enthusiasm. This sneaker will be available only to young customers.

This quirky shoe launch is an aesthetic feast, as it combines the classic Dunk Low silhouette with the sweet sophistication of pastel colors. The color-blocking pattern on the sneaker takes a daring and creative approach. It begins with striking orange leather at the toe box and then transforms to pure white leather at the side panels as well as the collar areas.

The collar region is highlighted with an airbrushed treatment that mirrors the playful style utilized by the Air Max 1 colorway in a similar assortment. A muted hue of purple is used for the inner linings as well as the heel counters, whereas the Swoosh logo is rendered in a delicate tone of pink and gently sweeps along the midfoot.

However, the lavishness of this particular Nike Dunk Low is not only apparent on the surface; rather, it is filled with unique touches throughout. The delight element of the footwear is amplified by the presence of tweaked branding, in addition to an explosion of multicolored threadwork across the heel areas, which completes the design.

Take a closer look at the heels of this Nike Dunk Low colorway (Image via Nike)

The most moving touchpoint is the engrained sense of energy, which reinforces Nike's underlying concept that every person holds "everything they need" inside themselves. This notion is at the heart of the brand's philosophy.

To finish off the footwear, a sail-colored midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit have been added. These components provide an air of balance to the otherwise lively upper.

Peter Moore’s most loved creation, Nike Dunks, have come a long way with its constantly rising popularity and demand. Swoosh sheds light on the silhouette’s origins over time.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Everything You Need” sneakers will be accessible in the next few weeks of 2023. To stay informed on the arrival of these colorful Dunks, you can simply register on Nike’s SNKRS app or the brand’s website for timely alerts on the shoe.