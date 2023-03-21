Nike Air Zoom Generation “Dark Gray” shoes: Price and more details explored 

LeBron James and Nike are getting ready to reintroduce the Nike Air Zoom Generation in the "Dark Gray" colorway, paying tribute to the sneaker's storied past. The upcoming release features a sleek, monochromatic design in a Dark Gray/Wolf Gray-Anthracite color scheme.

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the Nike Air Zoom Generation All-Star "Dark Gray" hitting online stores and physical locations in the coming weeks of 2023. he suggested retail price for the sneakers is $190.

Nike Air Zoom Generation All-Star “Dark Gray” shoes are detailed with anthracite hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Zoom Generation sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The beginning of LeBron James' illustrious career and legacy can be traced back to his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School, where he was already the subject of intense media attention before he was even old enough to drive. James exceeded the lofty expectations placed upon him as a rising basketball star, and his partnership with Nike only added to his already massive following.

Now in its 20th generation, LeBron's pro basketball shoe line has featured some of the most sought-after styles, especially during Nike Basketball's early 2010s era.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation was first made available in 2003, just as LeBron James' NBA career was taking off. It was the first pair of sneakers worn by Young King James, and both the original and new colorways were released for a few years. In 2017, it was retroed for the first time.

After a short break, the Nike Air Zoom Generation is returning to commemorate its 20th anniversary in 2023 with an entirely new colorway. The new Nike Air Zoom Generation "Dark Gray" colorway features a triple-gray color scheme with shades of dark gray and anthracite. The use of contrasting materials prevents the color scheme from appearing repetitive despite being in the same color family. The suede material is consistent throughout the shoe, but the fineness of the grain varies to create the desired visual effect.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Furthermore, the gray sock liners as well as insoles are embellished with LeBron lettering in glittery metallic silver. King James’ instantly recognizable crown logos are placed on the tongue flaps in black hues. Finally, the swooshes are added on the lace dubrae and the lateral side walls to complete the look.

In addition to the aforementioned colorway, Nike is also getting ready to rock the sneaker market with the two classic colorways of the silhouette, dubbed “1st Game” and “Debut.”

These sneakers will be available for purchase online and in physical stores, including through the SNKRS app and select retail partners. The suggested retail price for both colorways is $190 per pair.

