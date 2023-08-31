Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Community of Hoops" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant began its journey as the footwear label in 1964. Their iconic launch, the Moon Shoe's impact was huge as it revolutionized the industry and became instantly popular amongst athletes.

Since then, the Swoosh label has continued its journey in the footwear industry by launching multiple technologically advanced running sneakers. These running shoes captivate the audience with their comfort, technology, as well as stylish looks.

One of the latest sneaker models to be added to Nike's running sneaker lineage to enhance a basketball player's performance is the Air Zoom GT Hustle 2, which will debut in Fall 2023. The sneaker model's latest colorway is the "Community of Hoops," which is a nod to the Swoosh label's global community.

An official release date for the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Community of Hoops" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet, Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 1, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Community of Hoops" sneakers are a nod to the Swoosh label's basketball community

The upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Community of Hoops" sneakers are a nod to the Swoosh label's basketball community (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is one of the latest additions to the Nike sportswear's Air Zoom GT Run line. The GT (Greater Than) line was started by the Swoosh label in 2021 to add an experimental hub. The team designs innovative footwear to serve the needs of an upcoming generation of basketball players.

The GT Hustle 2 sneaker model is developed to optimize comfort. The shoe has been given an adaptive design, which provides runners with a dynamic sensation during training and competitions while running and playing. The shoe is a perfect silhouette for basketball players who are looking to increase their speed. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the GT line,

The description of the Greater Than (GT) series on Swoosh’s webpage reads:

“The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level. ”

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 sneakers is an expansion of the GT Run line. The shoe has been given a low-cut silhouette with multiple layers of padding to give protection and comfort to the foot. The latest sneaker colorway, dubbed the Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Community of Hoops" comes clad in a "Guava Ice / Black / Hyper Pink / Fierce Pink" color scheme.

Expand Tweet

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, TPU, suede, canvas, and neoprene materials. The upper ois kept breathable and lightweight to add the free flow of air. The shoe is clad in a vibrant pallete. Most of the upper is clad in white mesh, which contrasts with the hints of pink hue placed upon the tongue and sockliners.

Another hue is added into the mix with black hue placed upon midfoot, profile swoosh, and the rubber outsoles. The pair is expected to launch on September 1, 2023 for $170.