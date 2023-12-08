Nike Alphafly 3 sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

Nike, the brand renowned for its innovative and well-crafted sneakers, is about to release the Alphafly 3. This iteration is the fastest sneaker in the Alphafly series.

On November 29, 2023, the Oregon-based brand's official website announced that the high-performance silhouette in a prototype colorway would be available for sale. The sale will happen on the brand's website, app, and selected running specialty stores from January 4, 2024.

Although the price of the impressive silhouette is yet to be revealed, the shoe giant has hinted that more colorways of the Alphafly 3 sneakers will be released in the coming month.

A closer look at the Nike Alphafly 3 sneakers to be released in January 2024

The sneakers are dressed predominantly in white, accented by subtle orange, black, and grey tones on the upper. The chunky sole is left in cream, creating an artful contrast against the upper.

Introducing the Alphafly 3, the brand's website says:

"Marking the next chapter of Nike's relentless focus on innovating for all runners, the new Nike Alphafly 3 delivers marathon speed to push beyond what you thought possible. It's the lightest and most tested Alphafly ever, validated by elite marathoners and powered by Nike Air Zoom to help all athletes break barriers in the marathon no matter their pace."

The Alphafly 3 retains the high-stack ZoomX foam insole beloved by marathoners, ensuring lightweight cushioning while connecting the forefoot to the heel for the first time.

This innovation offers varying foot-strike patterns and a smoother heel-to-toe transition no matter how fast the wearer runs. The new lightweight Fast Shot outsole also ensures optimum grip and traction.

A closer look at the outsole of the Alphafly 3 sneakers (Image via Nike)

This impressive silhouette also offers dual Nike Air Zoom units in the forefoot to cushion impact and a wider full-length carbon fiber Flyplate to deliver a propulsive and stable ride.

A closer look at the Air Zoom unit on the Alphafly 3 (Image via Nike)

The shoes are aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to run in and are fitted with Lofted Flyknit heel pods to pad the heels and lower Achilles. The redesigned lacing system also creates a softer fit on the top part of the feet, making use of the eye stays on the Atomknit upper.

The molded sockliner combined with the all-new last reduces rubbing while in motion and supports the lower-profile arch.

History of the Nike Alphafly sneakers

The Alphafly sneakers made their debut in September 2019 in a marathon race where Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon record wearing a pair of the Alphafly NEXT sneakers. Since then, the high-performance silhouette has undergone different remixes and reiterations.

Following the widespread popularity of the prototype, the Alphafly 1 was released to the public in 2020 for $275. The shoes were the subject of controversy as some people reported that they caused blisters and were very uncomfortable, although everyone could agree that the Atomknit upper was revolutionary.

The AlphaFly 2 was released in 2022, doused in electrifying orange. The shoes are reportedly more comfortable than their predecessors and were sold for $275 on the brand’s official website.

The latest iteration, the AlphaFly 3, blends comfort and speed seamlessly. The prototype of the newest iteration was tested on the feet of marathoners Kevin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan, who won their respective marathon races and set new world records.

The Alphafly 3 is a nod to the shoe giant's drive for innovative and groundbreaking running shoes for athletes. Stay tuned for more updates on the impressive silhouette.