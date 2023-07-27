Nike Dunk High “Chocolate/Sail/Cream” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

During the first half of 2023, Nike paid special attention to its Dunk design, and it has no intention of easing up any time soon. The brand has stressed the silhouette by giving it multiple tweaks and enhancements. The most recent makeover to appear is the "Chocolate/Sail/Cream" version of the Dunk High style.

In comparison to the Dunk Low model, the Dunk High construction has seen less use, but fans are still able to sell out the latest colorways of the high-top variant. The most recent "Chocolate/Sail/Cream" is minimal yet appealing making it ideal for sneakerheads everywhere.

The recently unveiled Nike Dunk High "Chocolate/Sail/Cream" sneakers are expected to appear this fall, according to House of Heat, even though the athletic gear corporation hasn't made a formal announcement about it. Retail pricing for each pair of these high-top sneakers is set at $130. The shoes will be sold through Nike's physical as well as online sites, the SNKRS app, and certain other affiliated retail locations.

Nike Dunk High “Chocolate/Sail/Cream” shoes are accentuated with red details all over

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

In 1985, internationally renowned shoe designer, Peter Moore unveiled the Dunk footwear style for the sports gear company Nike. The design first appeared in the Swoosh label's collection of basketball shoes.

When the sneaker model first appeared at the collegiate games, everyone welcomed it with open arms. Its rapid rise in popularity was fueled by the simple shape, two-toned color scheme, each of which was associated with the collegiate team color. The shoe underwent evaluation in skateboarding and lifestyle sub-labels after making its debut in the basketball lineup.

On the website, the sneaker model is described as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This new EMB design is just another example of how Nike always finds ways to delight with its inventive twists on the timeless Dunk High style.

The shoes have an inverted look thanks to their silky off-white leather reinforcements, which stand out starkly against the deeper tones of the chocolate nubuck upper. Sail-colored Swoosh overlays with distinctive sewing in both beige and red highlight the pattern. The red highlights on the collar and tongue lining further contribute to the shoe's overall vibrant color palette.

Here's a look at the heels (Image via House of Heat)

On the inside, EMB-branded insoles reveal that this particular Dunk High is an element of a larger collection of releases with a similar design. A simple sail plus chocolate sole unit, which gives the footwear its minimalist visual foundation, completes the design.

Keep a look out for the Dunk High "Chocolate/Sail/Cream" shoes as they will be released in the upcoming 2023 weeks. Signing up on the Nike site or getting the SNKRS app is the simplest way for receiving alerts regarding the shoe's release date.