Nike Dunk Low "Anthracite" sneakers: Price and more details explored

After several successful releases of Nike Dunk Lows, the sneaker label is again ready to launch another new iteration of the model with a little twist on the iconic Swoosh. The silhouette has evolved from an underrated design to one of the more popular Swoosh styles over the past five years. Nike keeps experimenting with Peter Moore's legendary design, reinterpreting it for a fashionable audience.

This month, Nike has introduced various new iterations and re-stocked multiple Dunk Low sneakers. Although demand for the shoe is not down yet, Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite” will soon be hitting the market, in response to greater fan expectations. The official release date for the new Dunk Low has not been disclosed by the Swoosh label. The price tag for the pair will be $110.

Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite” sneakers will arrive in men's sizes

Dunk Low “Anthracite” (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk has established itself as a classic in the history of sneakers and cannot be disregarded. Although the Jordan 1 initially eclipsed the shoe, it continues to be highly coveted decades later. The shoe's ability to maintain the attention it had was greatly influenced by how the Nike Dunk developed into the Nike SB.

The new upcoming Nike Dunk Low has a combination of anthracite, pure platinum, and cool grey that make up the elegant color scheme. The shoe's dark and somber appearance is enhanced by the anthracite suede overlays and the grey ripstop base of this brand-new version.

The Swoosh, which is made of mesh and leather, stands out against dark colors with a bright white accent. Additionally, there is a 3M reflective trim on the sides. The shoe has a grey "NIKE" logo embroidered on the heel and is finished with an anthracite midsole along with a semi-translucent blue outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low's enduring popularity and high demand can be attributed to several key aspects that resonate with sneakerheads. First and foremost, Dunk Low boasts a rich history and iconic design. Originally introduced in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it gained prominence through collaborations with influential figures and brands within the skateboarding and streetwear communities.

These collaborations have elevated Dunk Low's status and made it a symbol of cultural significance, capturing the attention of both sneaker collectors and casual consumers. Secondly, Dunk Low's versatile and timeless silhouette contributes to its popularity. Its simple yet striking design allows for a wide range of colorways and materials, making it suitable for various styles and occasions.

Whether dressed up or down, the Dunk Low effortlessly complements an array of outfits, ensuring its enduring appeal across different fashion trends. Not only have these external factors made these sneakers popular, but their internal factors (manufacturing materials) have also elevated its statutes among the sneakerhead community.

Nike Dunk Low is manufactured very specially by the brand with high-quality and premium materials. Most importantly, many recent Nike Dunk Low releases have used sustainable and recycled materials, such as recycled canvas, polyester, and rubber. With growing concern for a healthy ecosystem, Nike has stepped forward with Dunk Low.

Sneakerheads who want to get their hands on this new Nike Dunk Low have to wait until the brand discloses the official release date. Till then, stay tuned!