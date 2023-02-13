Nike Dunk Low Faded Paint "Laser Orange Midnight Navy" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Oregon-based footwear genius, perpetuated its number one position throughout 2022 by launching a myriad of makeovers upon its classic sneaker models, including Air Jordan 1, Air Force, Air Max 1, Cortez, and many more. The latter three options marked major milestones and anniversaries collectively.

However, the swoosh label is currently focusing upon their already iconic and most desired sneaker silhouette, Dunk, for the 2023 footwear catalog. It will capitalize on the current trend in the sneaker community and will keep the first-half of the 2023 'Dunk-centric.' The latest makeover to appear over the silhouette is the Faded Paint style in "Laser Orange Midnight Navy" color scheme.

The official release date for the Dunk Low Faded Paint "Laser Orange Midnight Navy" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers sometime in 2023.

More details about Nike's Dunk Low Faded Paint "Laser Orange Midnight Navy" sneakers, which continue the trend of pre-aged aesthetic

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Faded Paint "Laser Orange Midnight Navy" sneakers continues the trend of pre-aged aesthetic (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk model is a brainchild of sneaker designer and swoosh label veteran Peter Moore. It debuted back in 1985 as a basketball shoe and immediately rose in popularity due to its unique construct and potential of being clad in a myriad of color-blocking schemes. The shoe became one of the most desirable swoosh label's sneaker model in 38 years of its being.

The sneaker's unique construct keeps the makeovers fresh and gives endless options to dress it up. The Dunk Low model became more desirable as colorways such as "Panda" took over the global sneaker market. Nike's official site introduces the Dunk sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker sphere as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The sneaker model not only stayed restricted to basketball, but also explored its skating and lifestyle side by being clad in multiple iterations which include - Low-top, Mid-top, High-top, SB, Remastered, and more.

The "Laser Orange Midnight Navy" pair follows a pre-aged aesthetic, which has been on trend and opted by many brands, including Adidas, Reebok, Gucci, and Balenciaga.

The shoe is given a pre-worn treatment and comes constructed out of tumbled leather material. The base comes constructed out of smooth white leather, which contrasts with the Laser Orange pre-aged leather material. This hue is accentuated upon the mudguards, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel counters.

Another hue is added to the mix with tumbled leather navy swoosh logos on the medial and lateral profiles. The navy hue further continues upon the tongue tags and heel badge. The look is finished off with white midsoles and orange rubber outsoles.

The Nike Dunk Low sneakers are rumored to be releasing via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers sometime soon this year. The pair will be released in men's sizes at a retail price of $110.

Poll : 0 votes