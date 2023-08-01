Nike Dunk Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to surprise its fans with the release of iconic makeovers upon the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023. The unique makeovers are added upon the various Dunk sneaker model's iterations including Dunk Low, Dunk Mid, Remastered, EMB, Twist, and more. The latest to appear is the Dunk Low "Fierce Pink."

Although the Barbie movie was launched on July 21, 2023, the "Barbiecore" trend isn't coming to an end. Now, the Dunk Low "Fierce Pink" is yet another sneaker makeover, which fits perfectly into the Barbie mania. The sneaker model comes clad in black, white, and pink hues.

An official release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Fierce Pink" colorway hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. According to the media outlet, Just Fresh Kicks, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks of 2023.

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The Dunk sneaker model was introduced by the Swoosh label in 1985, which was originally designed for the hardwood basketball court by the veteran Peter Moore. The silhouette has since been one of the most popular and desired choices for sneakerheads.

The Dunk sneaker model was later appreciated for its chameleon nature and the other sub-labels such as Nike SB and lifestyle embraced the silhouette and gave it iterations. The sneaker gained mainstream popularity after the release of the iconic BTTYS (Be True To Your School) colorway series. The shoe was strongly associated with collegiate basketball teams and became popular amongst younger generations.

The Dunk sneaker model has continued to be relevant for over 38 years and the official Swoosh label website mentioned that,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The upper of the shoe is made of leather and has the color combination "Fierce Pink/Fireberry/Black". The perforated toe boxes, center panels, ankle collars, and tongues serve as accents on the shoe's black base.

The fiery pink leather overlays, which are attached to the toe boxes, lacing system, sock liners, Air tongue tags, and the profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides, contrast with the black leather basis. The pink hue is further added upon the plain cotton laces, inner lining, and "Nike" branding lettering on the tongues and the heel tabs.

A touch of neutral shade is added with the white rubber midsoles. The look is finished off with black rubber outsoles. Dunk Low Fierce Pink sneaker model is expected to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023. The shoe will be released exclusively in women's sizes at a retail price of $110.