Nike Dunk Low “Fishing White” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The 2023 is just around the corner, and the new variants of Nike’s timeless silhouettes are already flooding the internet with the upcoming releases including Nike Dunk Low “Fishing White” shoes. This latest entry into the shoe company’s 2023 releases roster will be dressed in a White/Grey-Sail-Blue color scheme.

The latest “Fishing White” colorway surfaced after the “Noble Green” and “Rainbow Trout” iterations that are also being prepared for launch the following year.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Fishing White” rendition is all set to make its entry into the footwear market in the next few weeks. While most details of these sneakers are currently under wraps, they will be dropped via online shops, the physical outlets of Nike, and a few of its associated retail stores.

Nike Dunk Low Fishing White shoes will arrive in gray, sail, and blue makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Fishing White shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

It seems like Nike has exhausted all of their design talent with the many Dunk colorways that have surfaced in recent years. Although it might seem like it, The Swoosh still has plenty of energy left as 2023 is expected to be jam-packed with fresh hues, remixes, and combos plentiful. Nike Dunk Low, previously seen in a "Rainbow Trout" hue, goes fishing in the just-released "White" colorway.

The Oregon-based shoe business highlights the evolution of its iconic Nike Dunk silhouette as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast.”

Not too long ago, a few sneaker insiders like @masterchefian and @spicychickenwings shared the early images on the new Dunk Low colorway via their social media pages.

The shoe is mostly offered in white with hints of silver, sail, and blue. Its body is made of ripstop nylon, while its toppings are made of suede. The tongue flap is covered in blue ripstop nylon, while the toe box, quarter panel, and collar are covered in white ripstop nylon.

The tongue is tied with sail laces that come to an end beneath a fish-shaped Nike brand badge that also includes text emphasizing the connection to The Swoosh. Speaking of the emblem, the Swoosh along the mid-foot and heel tab, which features "Nike" stitching, are covered in iridescent fish scales.

Suede panels in a gray hue that runs down the mudguard, eyelets, and heel areas provide additional embellishments to everything else (sans the panel just below the heel tab which comes in blue). Together with a gray rubber outer sole unit, the sail midsole completes the look.

Be on the lookout for the arrival of the Nike Dunk Low “Fishing White” colorway that is scheduled for 2023. One can also register on the shoe company’s official e-commerce website to receive quick updates on the aforementioned Dunk Low sneaker.

Poll : 0 votes