Nike Dunk Low "From Nike, To You" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Throughout 2023, Nike has released multiple iconic makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model. The label paid central attention to Dunk's multiple iterations, including Dunk Low, SB Dunk, Dunk High, and more. Nike also gave the most collaborative looks to the Dunk sneaker model. The latest sneaker makeover to appear is the Dunk Low "From Nike, To You."

The Dunk Low "From Nike, To You" sneakers are doused in fall makeovers, perfect for the chilly seasons. The sneaker makeover features multiple hues, including green, obsidian, red, and more.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "From Nike, To You" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the Holiday (October, November, or December) 2023 season.

Nike Dunk Low "From Nike, To You" sneakers will be released during the Holiday season in 2023

Nike introduced the Dunk sneaker model to the public in 1985. Peter Moore, known for designing the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, designed the silhouette.

Peter Moore designed the Dunk silhouette specifically for the hardwood basketball courts, however, gradually, it has been accepted as a lifestyle sneaker. The shoes boast a clean look and feature a comfortable sole unit.

The pair gained popularity among sneakerheads due to its strong association with collegiate fashion sensibilities. The model could be associated with a collegiate look, especially after the launch of the BTTYS (Be True To Your School) pack, which featured multiple two-toned colorways.

The Swoosh label's sub-categories, such as lifestyle and skateboarding, also took interest in the sneakers and appreciated their chameleon nature by launching multiple iterations, such as EMB, Disrupt, Disrupt 2, SB, and more. The official site introduces the Dunk Low silhouette as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest Dunk Low "From Nike, To You" sneakers come clad in a "Gorge Green / Team Red / Obsidian / Game Royal / Coconut Milk" color scheme. The upper is constructed of leather material, merged with mesh material placed on the inner lining and socks.

The base comes clad in a gorge green hue, which is placed upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and ankles. The green base contrasts with the coconut milk-hued overlays placed upon the heel counters, forefoot, lacing system, and ankle flaps.

The sneaker features mismatched swooshes, with the lateral clad in Team Red and the medial clad in Game Royal Blue. The red hue is further added to the plain cotton laces and heel tabs, creating a harmonious look.

The branding details are added with "Nike" lettering on the tongue tags, heel tabs, and outsoles, and "From Nike To You, Oregon USA" lettering on the insides of the tongue. The look is finished off with the coconut milk-hued midsoles and obsidian rubber outsoles.