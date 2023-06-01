Nike Dunk Low GS “Blue Iridescent” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

On June 13, 2023, Nike will drop Nike Dunk Low GS sneakers dressed in soothing light blue hues. Nike Dunk Low is known for its simplistic design, balanced color-blocking, and extreme versatility in its shape and style. The design of these sneakers, which were made specifically for skaters, took into account their sport and recognized the complete culture that it was a part of.

In 2023, the sneaker label will release a wide range of Dunk Low versions due to their high demand in the market. Dunk Low WMNS "Plum Eclipse" will come on June 8, and Dunk Low SE "Volt" will be released on June 14. On June 13, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30, Nike Dunk Low GS "Blue Iridescent" sneakers will drop via the official website of Nike. The price tag for the grade-schooler sneakers will be $90.

Nike Dunk Low GS “Blue Iridescent” sneakers are specially made from sustainable materials

Dunk Low GS “Blue Iridescent” side profiles (Image via Nike)

This Nike Dunk Low GS model has a mesh tongue and lining in addition to its customary leather construction. It has a clean white base with muted blue overlays and matching laces. The sneaker's dazzling Swooshes, heels, and tongues stand out, while the insoles have the pinwheel emblem from Nike. A rubber outsole in the colors of the Nike Grind completes the look.

While introducing the shoe to the sneakerheads, Nike elaborated:

"Explore, create and discover new ways to play in the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature. Thoughtfully made with durable synthetic leather, this hoops icon fits in perfectly on the playground or in the classroom. Soft foam underfoot helps cushion your feet and the special Swoosh logos feature colors that shift subtly as you move."

The synthetic leather upper part of the model ages to smooth perfection, along with features like a durable design reminiscent of the '80s b-ball. The low-cut, padded collar of the Nike Dunk Low GS "Blue Iridescent" sneakers provides the pair with a distinctive style while also providing comfort.

Dunk Low's airy foam midsole makes the shoe super lightweight and offers responsive cushioning. The sneakers also have a rubber outsole and a classic hoops pivot circle. This feature especially incorporates traction, durability, and heritage style.

Another key feature of the Nike Dunk Low GS "Blue Iridescent" sneakers is their sustainable materials. This product was ethically created using post-manufactured and post-consumer waste recycling resources. One of Nike's main missions is to reduce its carbon footprint in the upcoming years by taking responsible steps towards using eco-friendly materials for the sneakers. Nike said:

"One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style."

Nike Dunk Low GS “Blue Iridescent” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Timeless and versatile design, breathable upper, cushioned midsole, and durable outsoles have made the Dunk Low sneakers an iconic model. The shoe's simple yet versatile design makes it a popular option for both athletes and non-athletes. Low-top basketball-inspired shoes are currently fashionable in both the sportswear and streetwear communities. Follow Nike to purchase this well-liked Nike Dunk Low GS pair for the kids.

