Nike Dunk Low GS “Grey/Blue-Black” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low has seen several releases in the past few months of 2023, and many more to come shortly. However, the number of adult shoes is larger than those for the kids. So, the Swoosh label will soon release a classic Nike Dunk Low for grade schoolers. As much as adult sneakerheads highly appreciate the Dunk Low model from Nike, the same goes for the little ones. The comfortable structure and its iconic and minimalistic design make the Nike Dunk Low a cult favorite.

On July 22nd, Nike Dunk Low GS “Grey/Blue-Black” sneakers will arrive in the global market via Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and other selected retailers. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pairs for $90.

Nike Dunk Low GS “Grey/Blue-Black” sneakers will arrive with a striking black Swoosh

Dunk Low GS “Grey/Blue-Black” (Image via SN)

The Nike Dunk Low has been given a wider variety of fabrics to replace its iconic clad-leather allure as the summer months drag on. However, the Peter Moore creation still makes place for anticipation with its original design, as shown in the first look of the Dunk Low GS sneakers covered with light grey hues accompanied by vibrant blue accents.

The Nike Dunk Low GS incorporates a dazzling monochromatic launch with a light grey covered base layer and a coordinated in-color tongue construction and laces, expanding its choices for the kids. Dark grey overlays contrast the upper, while the mid-foot Swoosh and pristine white midsole further accentuate the composition's lack of color. A faint infusion of "Royal Blue" is seen elsewhere in the color blocking, highlighting the three branded prints attached to the tongue, heel, and insoles.

The Nike Dunk sneakers were initially inspired by basketball and designed as a performance shoe. Nike first introduced them in 1985 as part of their basketball line. The design of the Dunk drew inspiration from the previously released Nike Terminator, with its high-top silhouette and supportive construction.

The Dunk's design was influenced by the demand for a durable and comfortable basketball shoe that provided excellent traction on the court. It featured a padded collar and tongue for added support and cushioning and a full-grain leather upper for durability. The outsole had a classic pivot point pattern with excellent grip and maneuverability.

Over time, the Nike Dunk gained popularity among basketball players and the skateboarding community. Skaters appreciated the shoe's sturdy construction and ankle support, making it suitable for their demanding activities. The Dunk's style and versatility also made it a fashionable choice off the court, and it gradually became a cultural icon in the world of sneakers.

The Nike Dunk Low sneakers have witnessed significant popularity among kids too. The Nike Dunk has appeared in movies, TV shows, music videos, and other forms of media, increasing its visibility and desirability among kids. When they see their favorite characters or celebrities wearing Dunks, it is quite evident that they want to own the pair too.

So, for all the grade-schoolers who want to be cool and stylish with a pair of Nike sneakers, the Dunk Low GS “Grey/Blue-Black” sneakers will hit the market soon. Till then, stay updated!

