Nike Dunk Low Knicks shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Just when sneakerheads thought Nike had run out of ideas for their consistently profitable Dunk Low style, they introduced the Nike Dunk Low "Knicks." Extremely striking, especially in comparison to recently revealed colorways like the "Gray Fog" and the "Mini Swoosh," this is sure to draw attention everywhere it goes. These low-top shoes are entirely covered in Blue Joy/Bright Mandarin-White-Sail-Black color scheme, perfectly highlighting the New York Knicks’ palette.

The Nike Dunk Low Knicks shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime around the fall of this year. Although the launch dates aren’t confirmed yet, the Swoosh will be offering these grade school sneakers via the online and offline outlets of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants at $90 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Knicks” shoes are covered in New York Knicks-themed hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Dunk Low is a classic basketball shoe that has been popular since 1980s. It features a low-top silhouette, a leather upper, a padded tongue and collar, and a rubber outsole with a pivot point for traction. The shoe is known for its versatility, durability, and comfort.

The origins and evolution of the Swoosh’s Dunk silhouette is highlighted on the brand’s web page as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the latest colorways of the Nike Dunk Low is the Knicks edition, which pays homage to the New York Knicks basketball team. This Dunk Low beautifully displays the team colors with its white leather base and blue tumbled leather toppings. Pops of bright orange on the Swoosh, heel tab, and tongue marking stand out against this minimalist esthetic.

This powerful image that embodies the iconic NBA squad is made possible by the mix of colors: blue, white, and orange. A white rubber midsole with matching white stitching accents plus a blue rubber outsole can be found underneath the foot.

The Nike Dunk Low Knicks shoes are ideal for fans of the New York Knicks or anyone who loves vibrant and stylish sneakers. The shoe can be worn casually or for playing basketball, as it offers a comfortable fit, a supportive cushioning, and a grippy traction. The shoe also has a timeless appeal that can match any outfit.

The Nike Dunk Low Knicks colorway is part of the Nike Dunk collection, which includes various models and colorways of the iconic shoe. Other popular Dunks include the Nike Dunk High Retro Premium, which has a high-top silhouette and a premium leather upper; the Dunk Low Retro Premium MF, which has a metallic finish and a floral print, and the Nike Dunk High 1985, which has an original shape and a vintage look.

