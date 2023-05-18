Nike Dunk Low "Medium Curry" shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

Nike has been releasing some of the most coveted colorways of the Nike Dunk Low in recent years, and among them is the Medium Curry. This premium edition of the retro sneaker features a suede upper with warm and earthy tones that evoke a cozy autumn vibe. The complete shoe design is covered in a Sail/Medium Curry-Fossil color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low "Medium Curry" is expected to enter into the footwear world in the coming weeks of 2023. The retail price for each pair is set to be $110. The shoe will be available in select Nike retailers and online platforms and Nike SNKRS.

Nike Dunk Low "Medium Curry" is a spicy twist on a classic silhouette

Since its introduction in the 1980s, the Nike Dunk Low has undergone innumerable variations and colors, winning the hearts of sneakerheads worldwide. The Nike Dunk Low "Medium Curry" is one such variation that debuted in early 2021 and is continuing the tradition of restocking popular Dunk hues like St. Johns, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

The Nike Dunks' origins and development are detailed on the website of the company, which reads:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The 2023 "Medium Curry" was first made public by popular sneaker insider @masterchefian. Like the original, it incorporates many colors and materials. Warm tan suede overlays with a shaggy texture are called "Medium Curry" and are present on the mudguard, eyestays, as well as heel.

After that, the toebox, quarter panel, and collar are contrasted with a sail leather finish. The tongue and laces above are once more made of sail, but the tag above is branded with brown Nike instead. The famous Swoosh at the midfoot and the heel tab are made of the same light tan suede. The hue is then finished with a brown outsole and sits above a creamy white midsole.

The color scheme of the "Medium Curry" is inspired by the curry spice, which is widely used in South Asian cuisine. The warm and rich hues of the shoe match well with the suede material, giving it a luxurious and textured feel. The shoe also has a vintage aesthetic that pays homage to the original Dunk Low from 1985.

The Nike Dunk Low "Medium Curry" is also one of the many suede iterations of the Dunk Low that Nike has released in 2021. Some of the other notable examples are Dusty Olive, Photon Dust, Zebra, and Montreal Bagel Sesame. These suede versions offer a different look and feel from the leather versions, which are more common and classic.

The Nike Dunk Low "Medium Curry" is a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates a premium and versatile shoe with a spicy twist. The shoe combines a classic silhouette with a modern colorway that can elevate any outfit.

Whether someone is looking for a casual or a streetwear look, they can't go wrong with this pair of Dunks.

