Nike Dunk Low "Reimagined Syracuse" sneakers:  Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry by releasing multiple iconic makeovers. In 2023, the label has leaned towards providing fans and OG sneakerheads with retro colorways.

Apart from that, the label has also kept the Dunk sneaker model as its center of attention. Now, it's introducing the Dunk Low "Reimagined Syracuse" makeover, which fits both these categories. Nike is taking inspiration from the retro "Be True to Your School” offering of Dunk "Syracuse" makeover for its latest launch.

The pair appears with cracked leather details to give a reimagined, pre-loved aesthetic to the sneakers. A release date for the Dunk Low "Reimagined Syracuse" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in the coming weeks.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Reimagined Syracuse" sneakers

The Dunk sneaker model is one of the original team shoe by the swoosh label. The shoe was originally released in multiple colorways to match the color scheme of some of the top Universities across the country, including Michigan and Kentucky.

The Dunk sneaker model has gained a cult following and has become a staple in the footwear industry, from skateboarding to lifestyle. The shoe was originally released in 1985 and struck deals with multiple universities, including Michigan, Georgetown, Iowa, Kentucky, St. John's, UNLV and Syracuse.

The Dunk became their official shoe, and each shoe featured a distinct color blocking in two-toned schemes. The deal became a base point of the popularity it has currently. Now the swoosh label is introducing a reimagined version of the Dunk "Syracuse" over the low-cut iteration.

The upcoming sneakers come clad in a two-toned color scheme featuring Sail and Syracuse Orange. The shoe's upper comes constructed out of cracked leather material. The tumbled leather makes up the Sail underlays of the sneaker, which is affixed on the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels and mesh tongues.

The base layer contrasts with the cracked leather orange overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, heel tabs, ankle collars and heel counters. The hue is added on the plain cotton laces, mesh lining and profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

Branding details are added with the orange-hued cracked tongue tags and heel tabs featuring white "Nike" lettering. Additional details are added with the cracked-print detailing on the orange-hued insoles.

The look is finished off with sail midsoles and semi-translucent orange rubber outsoles. The translucent outsoles are given a pre-loved aesthetic with an algae-type spot.

The Dunk Low "Reimagined Syracuse," also known as Cracked Leather Syracuse, is rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023 for a retail price of $120.

