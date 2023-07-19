Nike Dunk Low “Midas Gold” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to make waves within the fashion and sneaker industry with its iconic releases. The Swoosh label has especially focused upon their Dunk sneaker model and released multiple in-demand colorways for the silhouette.

Now, continuing with the trend, the label is restocking multiple iconic colorways from 2022, one of which is "Midas Gold." The label will be restocking other colorways such as "Graffiti," "Vast Grey," "Medium Olive," and more.

The Swoosh label will restock Dunk Low "Midas Gold" via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on July 27, 2023. The shoe will be retailing at a price of $100.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Midas Gold" sneakers, which come clad in classic 49ers team colors

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Midas Gold" sneakers come clad in classic 49ers team colors (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was debuted via the Swoosh label in 1985 as the beloved sneaker designer and veteran Peter Moore designed them for the hardwood courts. The silhouette has since then continued to be one of the best and most popular sneaker models.

Originally launched for the basketball court, the silhouette has been appreciated by many other sub-labels of the Swoosh label including skateboarding and lifestyle. The Dunk sneaker model gained its popularity after the launch of Be True To Your School colorway series and multiple affiliations to the collegiate basketball teams, which put it in a desired position amongst the youth.

With more than 38 years in the sneaker industry, the shoe model still continues to be one of the fan favorites and makes waves within the industry. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest restock of the shoe is in "Midas Gold" colorway, which comes clad in two-toned makeover, originally rooted in the years of collegiate history.

The silhouette gives an indirect nod to the San Francisco 49ers or FSU. The low-cut silhouette come clad in a "Midas Gold / White / Tough Red" color scheme. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather material. The official site introduces Dunk Low "Midas Gold" sneakers,

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the Nike Dunk Low Retro returns with crisp overlays and original team colors. This basketball icon channels '80s vibes with premium leather in the upper that looks good and breaks in even better. Modern footwear technology helps bring the comfort into the 21st century."

The base of the shoe is clad in a yellow hue, which is overlaid with tough red overlays. The yellow hue is accentuated upon perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, mesh tongues, tongue tags, and heel counters. The red overlays are added upon the lacing system, forefoot, heel tabs, and the profile swooshes.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and red rubber outsoles. The shoes will restock via Nike and select retailers on July 27, 2023, for $100 after previously being released on February 15, 2022.