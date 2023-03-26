Nike Dunk Low “Pink Foam” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored

Although pastel pink colorblocking for the Nike Dunk Low is nothing new, this one could be the nicest yet. The Nike Dunk Low "Pink Phantom" tends to take everything that makes the '80s basketball sneaker amazing and elevates it to another level. It is simple yet incredibly striking. Even though not everyone will enjoy this color combination, sneakerheads will definitely like it after they see the shoes.

The new Nike Dunk Low “Pink Foam” sneakers are all set to enter the shoe market on April 6, 2023. These women’s exclusive sneakers will be offered with a retail price tag of $120 for each pair. Dunkheads and other interested shoppers can easily buy them from the online locations of the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few of its affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low “Pink Foam” shoes will be combined with speckled lace sets

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Pink Foam sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As 2023 enters its fourth month, sportswear industry leader Nike, situated in Beaverton, Oregon, has retained its top spot as the footwear innovator.

The firm has had a great year, as seen by the iconic updates of its vintage shoe models and the addition of more technologically advanced new sneaker designs to its collection. New footwear styles like the Air Max 270, Tatum 1, and the Jordan 23/7 have been released by the swoosh label.

In addition to introducing new shoes and focusing on technical advancements, the swoosh label has placed a strong emphasis on the Dunk design. With numerous updates to the shoe model and its variations, Nike has increased the selection of Dunk sneakers in its line, and the new "Pink Foam" makeover is the most recent transformation to be added to the list.

Take a closer look at the toe tops of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The description of this new colorway on the SNKRS app reads:

“Seduce your feet with this refined take on the Dunk. From the synthetic leather insole (100% ooo la la) to the beguiling suede and mesmerizing laces, it delivers all the feels. Pink Foam and Phantom come together for the perfect balance between easy styling and enticing, while classic details keep the throwback hoops flair you love.”

The fresh variant is wrapped up in a Pink Foam/Pure Platinum-Phantom-Summit White color palette. The Dunk Low, with its all-suede construction and pink foam panels encircling the toe box, lacing system, and heel counter, sits atop a creamy phantom base and is smooth and soft to the touch.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The tongue flap is accented with a little piece of white leather, as well as the medial and lateral sides of the swoosh logo have accents in pure platinum. While houndstooth laces tie the entire thing together and complete the fashionable look, in the underfoot, one can find a clean midsole that is as crisp as they come.

In the upcoming weeks, keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Pink Foam" colorway. To learn more about the classic low-top sneakers, potential buyers can check the SNKRS app or register on the official Swoosh website.

Poll : 0 votes