Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Reverse Panda" sneakers: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low Reverse Panda is a highly sought-after shoe that combines classic design with modern style, making it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Another Nike product, the Dunk Low Remastered, will now be dressed in this colorway.

Nike Dunk Low Remastered is a modern take on the iconic basketball shoe that was first introduced in 1985. While still retaining the shoe's signature design elements, the classic trainers have a more streamlined form, premium materials, and vibrant colorways.

The upcoming model of the Dunk Low Remastered "Reverse Panda" will be dressed in classic black and white colorways. The sneaker pair will be available for $120; however, no information is available for the official release date.

Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Reverse Panda" sneakers will drop in men's sizes

There has been a lot of "Panda"-monium over several new Nike model releases in black and white, particularly those with the Dunk shape. It didn't take much for the style to catch on, and soon it seemed to be everywhere. Nike has capitalized on this trend by reversing the original color scheme in many "Reverse Panda" displays.

The classic 'Panda' style Dunk Low Reverse features an even distribution of black and white colors over its upper. Both the mesh foundation and cushioned tongue have a black finish, while the suede overlays and Nike Swooshes have a white finish to spice up the look.

Many hits of stitch contrast are in white, including over laces that are the default black color. The base unit has a strengthened toe, which causes the black outsole to extend into the space occupied by the white stitched midsole.

Side profiles of Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Reverse Panda" sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Nike Dunk Low Remastered is a modern take on the classic basketball shoe that has been updated for the 21st century. One of the key features of the shoe is its premium materials. It features high-quality leather, suede, and synthetic materials that are durable, comfortable, and designed to last. The use of premium materials gives the shoe a premium feel and helps elevate its status as a classic sneaker.

Another key feature of the Nike Dunk Low Remastered is its sleeker silhouette. The shoe has a slimmer profile than the original Dunk, giving it a more streamlined and contemporary look. The shoe's new design gives it a more adaptable look that allows it to go with a larger range of outfits and styles.

The shoe has a cushioned sole, providing added comfort and support for the wearer. The shoe's sole is designed to absorb impact and provide a comfortable fit, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic activity.

The Reverse Panda has become incredibly popular among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Its clean and classic design, along with its association with the iconic Nike Dunk Low Remastered silhouette, has made it a must-have for many sneakerheads. The Reverse Panda has been seen at the feet of celebrities and athletes, further fueling its popularity.

