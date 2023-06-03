Nike Dunk Low TD "Green and Blue" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The giant sneaker label is ready to launch its Nike Dunk Low sneakers dressed in green and blue for toddlers. Previously, the brand released the same model in the same color palette for preschoolers and grade schoolers. Now it is ready to launch the same version for toddlers.

Nike's sneakers for kids are often designed with the same attention to detail and quality as its adult offerings. Nike has also released the Air Force 1 Low PRM sneaker for kids, which features unique design elements such as embossed Nike branding that is spray painted with a red overlay. Now the label is going to launch the Nike Dunk Low for toddlers.

However, no certain information is available regarding the release date and price of the Nike Dunk Low TD "Green and Royal Blue" sneakers.

Nike Dunk Low TD "Green and Blue" sneakers feature the same colorway as the GS one

Side profile of Nike Dunk Low TD "Green and Blue" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The new Dunk Low sneakers for kids come in royal blue, green, white, and neon green. The forefoot, tongue, and heel are all wrapped in a wide range of vivid hues that beautifully contrast with the white leather. A subtle neon green hue that can also be observed on the swooshes on both sides is used to color the "NIKE" logo panel at the spine.

The kid's version of Peter Moore's 1985 design has a "colorless" midsole that lets the top and the deep green outsole take center stage. These Dunk Low TD sneakers are identical to the GS ones in terms of design, structure, color palette, and construction, except for size.

Front of Dunk Low TD "Green and Blue" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Dunk Low is renowned for its clean and simple design, which makes it a flexible sneaker that goes with many different looks. This particular sneaker model is made with a supportive upper and a cushioned sole to ensure a comfortable fit for kids.

When it comes to kids, it is important to look for premium materials, and Dunk Low is made with high-quality materials such as leather and suede. In addition to all these qualities, the Nike Dunk Low is also available in various colorways for kids, and now green and royal blue are also included. It is a versatile shoe that can be worn by kids for a variety of occasions, from school to birthday parties, especially considering the new subtle colorway.

Front of Dunk Low TD "Green and Blue" sneakers (Image via Nike)

Overall, the Nike Dunk Low TD "Green and Blue" would be a perfect choice for the kids this summer. Stay tuned to learn more about the release date and price of these upcoming kid’s sneakers.

