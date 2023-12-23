Nike Dunk Low “Teal White Navy” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Team Swoosh is all set with Nike Dunk Low to release a variety of attractive color options in the upcoming year. The sneaker community has been buzzing with news of upcoming drops in 2024, featuring exciting new iterations as well as some popular restocks. In this series, reports are coming about the latest addition to the lineup, the Nike Dunk Low “Teal White Navy.”.

According to House of Heat, the Nike Dunk Low “Teal White Navy” will most likely hit the market in spring 2024. Although other details about sizing and prices are still under wraps, the sneakers will be made accessible for purchase through Nike's online and offline stores, along with the SNKRS app and chosen retail partners.

Nike Dunk Low “Teal White Navy” shoes are composed of premium leather overlays

Here is another look at the Nike Dunk Low “Teal White Navy” sneaker ( Image via Instagram/@iamricosuav)

This particular model of the Nike Dunk Low has a color scheme that is characterized by a fashionable and timeless appearance. A variation from the normal color blocking is something that you will notice as soon as you take a look at this Nike Dunk Low. In place of the conventional white leather upper, this pair takes a different approach by including white overlays, which serve to provide a clean and uncluttered canvas for the design.

A vivid teal green serves as the foundation color of the upper, which allows it to stand out against the sea of white. An additional component that contributes to the contrast impact is a Swoosh in navy blue that is located on the lateral side. A striking Infrared Pink Swoosh on the medial side, on the other hand, provides a surprising splash of color that challenges the traditional notion of the Dunk.

A closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@iamricosuav)

The tongue and heel logo are also adorned with golden-yellow branding, which serves as the finishing splash of color to round off the design. This element not only enhances the sneaker's design as a whole but also adds a dash of vibrancy. The sock liners of the sneaker feature a white shade, matching the midsoles of the sneaker. The design gets completed with the thematic Navy Blue outsoles.

The Nike Dunk Low has undergone a significant evolution, transitioning from its origins in collegiate basketball to becoming a prominent symbol of urban street fashion.

The sneaker silhouette has experienced constant modifications in recent years, despite fluctuations in its popularity as a fashion accessory. Its backstory, as described by the Swoosh label, reads as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Stay tuned for the release of the “Teal White Navy” iteration of the Dunk Low. This exclusive variant is set to hit the market shortly. By registering on the official Swoosh website and accessing the SNKRS app, Sneaker fans can promptly receive notifications about the precise release date of these sneakers, along with additional relevant details.