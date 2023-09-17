Nike Dunk Low Twist “University Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Beaverton business' Nike Dunk Low shoe design is a staple for sneakerheads and fashion lovers alike. The Swoosh brand recently modified the standard design of the shoe and gave it a modern twist. In the upcoming year, Nike is planning to launch more colorways of this upgraded Dunk Low Twist version, one of which is the "University Blue" colorway.

The Nike Dunk Low Twist "University Blue" shoes are anticipated to launch sometime during the spring of 2024, as stated by initial reports, although the accurate launch date continues to be kept under wraps. These women's only shoes will be sold at a price tag of $125 per pair. Dunk enthusiasts can find these Dunk Lows online as well as offline through Nike's e-commerce stores, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of related selling shops.

Nike Dunk Low Twist “University Blue” shoe is contrasted with stark white background

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

Sneaker enthusiasts all around the world hold the Nike Dunk Low's distinctive shape in the highest regard. The Nike Dunk Low was designed by Peter Moore and has been a classic creation for the Swoosh label for a very long time. Nike has, over the course of its history, skillfully reimagined the Dunk Low, and the company has even created iterations of the shoe specifically for women.

Among these, the Dunk Low Twist has emerged as a fan favorite in a short amount of time, thanks to its striking TPU components, soft panels, and recognizable bubble-font logo. Even though it has previously been presented in a few different colors, Nike is planning to release a version of it in university blue in the spring of 2024.

The structure of these "University Blue" shoes features an innovative use of TPU, in addition to the traditional leather upper. The mudguard, the eyestays, and the heel topping all flaunt a dazzling university blue color that exudes a vivacious and sophisticated air.

The sneaker's foundation is constructed out of delicate photon dust leather, which continues all the way up to the soft tongue flap, creating a striking contrast with the bright blue upper. Meanwhile, the distinctive Nike insignia is displayed on the tongue flap in a university blue color, which combines flawlessly with the color of the tongue lining as well as the sockliner.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of the pair is the Swoosh, which is covered in university blue throughout the midfoot and extends over the side of the footwear. The beauty of the top is enhanced with lace fasteners that are the same tone as the toppings.

These components are held in check by a midsole that is spotless white and is complimented by an outer sole unit that is university blue in color and is composed of rubber.

Because of their ever-increasing desirability and popularity, Peter Moore's best-selling designs, the Nike Dunks, have progressed far beyond their humble origins. There is some data on the silhouette's history that can be found on the Nike website, and it is as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Sneakerheads can add the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Twist "University Blue," that will be offered in the following year, to their watchlist. To get instant updates on the stated Dunk colorway, you can easily subscribe to Nike’s site or install the SNKRS App.