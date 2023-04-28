Nike Dunk Low "Vintage Navy" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has once again delivered a fresh new colorway for their iconic Dunk Low sneaker. The classic silhouette has just been released in a number of high-end iterations, including a "Burgundy Crush" colorway that is only available for women. A fresh "Navy" iteration of this vintage Dunk surfaced shortly after we first saw Nike produce the Nike Dunk Low Vintage "Team Red."

The Nike Dunk Low "Vintage Navy" is set to release in August 2023 and will retail for $120 per pair. The shoe will be available on the Nike SNKRS app as well as with select retailers. This sneaker is expected to be in high demand, as the Dunk Low has been one of the most popular silhouettes in recent years.

The "Vintage Navy" colorway is also a nod to the heritage and legacy of the Dunk, which has been a part of sneaker culture for almost four decades.

Nike Dunk Low "Vintage Navy" shoes are complimented with contrasting white underlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Vintage Navy shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. Despite being originally designed as a basketball shoe in 1985, the Dunk has transcended its original purpose and become a staple of streetwear, skateboarding, and fashion culture. The Dunk has also been the canvas for countless collaborations, colorways, and customizations over the years, making it a highly sought-after and collectible sneaker.

The progression of the timeless Nike Dunk silhouette is mentioned on the brand's website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the latest releases of the Nike Dunk Low is the "Vintage Navy" colorway, which is exclusive for women. The all-leather upper of the shoe shares the same colorblocking and material composition as the previously launched Nike Dunk Low Vintage "Team Red."

The toppings are made from a faded, slightly cracked leather with a navy metallic shimmer. The white leather on the toe box, quarter panel, and collar area contrasts exquisitely with these blue overlays. The midfoot Swoosh is navy, and it continues to be part of the Nike heel tab, which is made of the same materials and uses the same color scheme.

A sail Dunk midsole and a navy rubber outer sole unit round out the design, while sail-colored laces give the shoe a worn appearance and contrast with the white nylon tongue.

If you are a fan of the Nike Dunk Low or are looking for a new pair of sneakers to add to your collection, you might want to check out the "Vintage Navy" colorway. This shoe offers a simple yet stylish design that can match any outfit. The "Vintage Navy" colorway is a sneaker that combines old-school charm with modern comfort and quality.

