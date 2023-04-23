Nike Dunk Low "Washed Denim" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has continued to maintain its number one position in footwear community in 2023 with the release of iconic, retros and vibrant new colorways of its classic sneaker models. The label has focused on providing sneakerheads with technologically advanced sneakers that give high performance.

Other than introducing new sneaker models like Sabrina 1, Air Max Pulse and Ja 1, the label has also given attention to its classic model, Dunk. The first half of the year saw the swoosh label focus on providing multiple iconic makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model, and the latest to appear is "Washed Denim."

The release date for the Dunk Low "Washed Denim" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in fall 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Washed Denim" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Washed Denim" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Dunk sneaker model was debuted by the Beaverton, Oregon-based label, in 1985 as part of the basketball shoe lineup.

The sneaker model was designed by well-known sneaker designer Peter Moore, who's also credited with designing other sneaker models, like Air Jordan 1, for the swoosh label.

The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette was initially introduced as a part of basketball shoe lineup, but over time, it has been accepted in multiple sub-lables, including skateboarding and lifestyle.

Sneakerheads mostly boast the pair as a streetwear choice due to its NCAA-themed makeovers and two-toned color blocking. The swoosh label introduces the famous sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the basketball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Channeling '80s vibes, its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere — in comfort."

Among the upcoming Fall 2023 lineup is the new swoosh label's Dunk Low "Washed Denim" makeover, which comes constructed in an intriguing mix of materials. The upper of the shoe is built from white tumbled leather material, which is overlaid with washed denim textile.

Most of the upper is covered in white tumbled leather, which contrasts with the aged-looking vintage nylon tongues. A tonal sail shade is added on the sockliners, laces and midsoles. The titular washed denim textile is added on the quarter panels and the profile swooshes logo on the medial and lateral profiles.

kiksnass @kiksnass First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Washed Denim" bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Washed Denim" bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/pYuuO1Mag0

A white hue is on the perforated toe boxes, forefoot overlays, lacing system, mid panels, ankle collars and heel counters. A navy hue is added on the special sock liners.

The design is finished off with heritage gum rubber outsoles. Branding details are added with the heritage Nike tongue tags and special graphic insoles. The 'Nike' lettering in navy blue hue is added on the heel tabs and tongues. Another detail is added with the special red-hued graphic on the insoles.

The Dunk Low "Washed Denim" makeover gives an American vintage vibe and is rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in fall 2023. The pair will be released in men's sizes and is coming after the release of Dunk High "Washed Denim" in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes