Nike Dunk Low "White and Team Gold" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, had a successful year in 2022, and now that the New Year (2023) is upon us, the label has prepared multiple makeovers upon its classic silhouette. The year 2022 glorified Air Force 1 as it celebrates the 40th year of the silhouette, and based upon the early images shown of multiple colorways, 2023 will be a Dunk-centric year.

With the most recent redesign of the adored Dunk Low, the swoosh label began providing a preview of their next releases in 2023. The simplistic "White and Team Gold" color scheme has been worn by the model.

The official release date for the Dunk Low "White and Team Gold" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the upcoming Summer 2023 season.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "White and Team Gold" sneakers, which are releasing in a minimalistic two-toned makeover

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "White and Team Gold" sneakers are releasing in a minimalistic two-toned makeover

The Peter Moore-designed 37-year-old silhouette, Dunk, was introduced by the swoosh label as a basketball silhouette. Released in 1985, the silhouette quickly became a fan favorite due to the appeal of multiple potential colorways. The silhouette has been a wardrobe staple for sneakerheads and Nike loyalists alike.

The sneaker model quickly gained popularity among sneakerheads and attracted several subcultures and sublabels on a global scale. An SB Dunk version was made in commemoration of the shape when it caught the skating community's eye in 2002. Currently, the sneaker model remains a mainstay in basketball, skateboarding, and streetwear communities.

The swoosh label continues to produce its Dunk Low silhouette in a variety of designs and colorblocking techniques. The silhouette has become one of their most sought-after sneaker models. The official site of the Beaverton-based brand reveals the origins of the Dunk Low silhouette,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Numerous different variations of the silhouette have been created, including Remastered, SB, Low-top, High-top, and Mid-top versions. The year 2023 will be dominated by Dunk Low. The latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is White and Team Gold, which will be released alongside "Teal Pink," "Rainbow Trout," "Noble Green," and more colorways in early 2023.

The White and Team Gold color scheme comes in a traditional two-toned color block. The base of the sneakers comes constructed out of leather material, with the white hue taking over almost the entire silhouette. The white hue can be seen over medial panels, vamp, tongue, ankle collars, and midsoles.

The white hue contrasts with another minimalistic and muted tone of team gold, which is accentuated upon the overlays. Team gold overlays are set atop the eyelets, heel counters, heel tabs, laces, rubber outsoles, and toe boxes. The team's gold hue continues upon the swoosh logos.

The shoes are rumored to drop in Summer 2023 for $110 via Nike and select retailers.

