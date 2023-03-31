Nike Dunk Mid "Canvas Panda" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has stood out with its iconic makeovers of classic silhouettes. The label has continued to maintains its position as the number one sneaker provider for years, which has been possible due to its popular sneaker models like Air Jordan, Air Force, Air Max and Dunks.

This year, the swoosh label has let the beloved Dunk sneaker model take center stage as Nike dresses it up in multiple colorways. The label is also reviving the iconic "Panda" (mix of black and white) makeover of the Dunk model but with a twist.

The latest "Panda" makeover is added on the Dunk Mid silhouette in a Canvas twist. The Dunk Mid "Canvas Panda" sneakers are slated to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on April 11, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Canvas Panda" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Canvas Panda" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based swoosh label debuted their iconic Dunk sneaker model in 1985 as a basketball shoe.

The silhouette turned from basketball-to-lifestyle sneaker model and has been loved by swoosh label fans. The sneaker model was designed by veteran Peter Moore, who also gave another iconic one with Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach popularity, especially after its constant two-toned color scheme approach. One of the most famous and hyped colorways of the Dunk sneaker model is the "Panda."

The swoosh label has received a lot of love for Dunk "Panda", and it has made sure to introduce other variations of the color palette as well. The color palette, since then, has been seen in countless runs of lows and highs restocks.

The nickname "Panda" comes from the shoe's resemblance with the panda animal's distinctive features.

Dunk "Panda" is traditionally constructed out of leather material, but for the latest iteration, the sneaker lets go off the leather material and opts for canvas textile. The swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic, stone-washed canvas in a durable design. Channeling vintage style back onto the streets, its padded, mid-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of canvas material. The underlays are clad in white hue, which can be seen accentuated on the vamp, mid-panels and ankle collars. More white hue is added on the nylon tongue and plain white cotton laces. "Nike" branding details on tongue and heel tabs are also clad in a white font.

The contrasting black overlays are added on the sneaker in a matching textile. Black overlays are placed on the forefoot, lacing system and heel counters. The black hue continues on the leather heel tabs and profile swooshes, which are added on the lateral and medial profiles. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Mid "Canvas Panda" sneaker model is slated to release on the Nike website on April 11 from 10 am onwards. The pair will retail for $115 in men's sizes.

