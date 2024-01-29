Nike GT Jump 2 “All-Star” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike GT Jump 2 "All-Star" shoes recently emerged online, highlighting the Swoosh label's preparations for the upcoming All-Star Weekend. This edition will be entirely wrapped up in a Metallic Silver/Metallic Silver-Light Photo Blue-Black color palette.

On February 13, 2024, the Nike GT Jump 2 "All-Star" colorway is expected to hit the shelves, as per the information provided by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the brand has not yet revealed an official release date.

Reportedly, these shoes will be available for purchase through Nike and various other affiliated Nike Basketball retailers, both online and in-store. The shoe will retail for $190 and be available in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike GT Jump 2 "All-Star" sneakers

Explore Nike GT Jump 2 All-Star shoes (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Despite the company's groundbreaking innovations, Nike's vintage styles remain the most popular among shoe fans. This is particularly true in relation to basketball from the 1990s, as numerous launches from that era served as potential sources of inspiration for the color schemes of current arrivals.

On the other hand, Nike Inc. is going to take this a step further by releasing a combination of classic and contemporary styles as a component of its forthcoming release scheduled for All-Star Weekend.

After the recent revelation of the GT Cut 3, inspired by Zoom Flight 5, a series of photographs showcasing the GT Jump 2 has surfaced. This particular model is influenced by the design elements found in the Total Air Foamposite Max.

A famous shoe designed by Tim Duncan, the Total Air Foamposite Max, served as a design influence for the Nike GT Jump 2 "All-Star" variant from Nike, Inc. The outer, made of shiny silver that is evocative of the old Foamposite appearance, is shown here.

An oval-shaped iridescent section is included in the footwear at the collar, paying homage to the distinctive look prevalent during the basketball heyday of the 1990s. The small details, including the retro team logo on the tongue tag and insole, as well as the Foamposite lettering tied to the iridescent window, provide additional evidence of the connection between the past and the present.

The Nike GT Jump 2 offers more than just appearance. An innovative mesh base maintains performance consistency while providing warmth and ventilation.

A closer look at the GT Jump 2 All-Star sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Nike's React padding design is integrated into the sole system, which guarantees an agile and pleasant ride on basketball courts. Team Swoosh underlined Nike React cushioning in the following manner:

“Nike React foam in the heel offers cushioning and comfort when landing suddenly and powerfully. The molded heel has an engineered curve for energy absorption and support. Iconic heel and collar design provide lightweight containment and manage micro-movements of the foot.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike GT Jump 2 "All-Star" sneakers that will be accessible in the next few weeks of this year. Those interested in purchasing them are advised to stay in touch with Nike's online platforms for timely alerts on their release.

