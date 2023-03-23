Nike Jordan MVP "Playoff" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's collaborative label, Jordan, is credited with releasing some of the most pop-culturally relevant and uniquely designed sneakers of all time. The duo's joint ventures have been appreciated by consumers and sneakerheads globally. To increase their popularity, the brand is now all set to launch fresh new designs for their product line.

The Jordan label is unofficially observing 2023 as "Jordan Year" in honor of Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number. To celebrate, the brand is adding more sneakers to their roster. Having previously introduced Jordan 23/7 and Jordan Tatum 1, the label is now set to drop the brand new Jordan MVP sneaker model.

The official release date for the Nike Jordan MVP "Playoff" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker pair can be expected to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Jordan MVP "Playoff" sneakers inspired by Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8

The upcoming Nike Jordan MVP "Playoff" sneakers are inspired by Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan kick-started their Air Jordan lineage in 1985 with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The Jordan brand is inspired by Michael Jordan's phenomenal career and the several historical moments the legendary sportsman created along with his national team, high school friends and team members, college fraternity, and the shattered backboards.

Other than the main signature sneaker line, the label has often created hybrid Jordan models including Two Trey, Dube Zero, and the Jordan 6 Rings, all of which are appreciated by fans of the legendary basketball player. The hybrid silhouettes are usually a fusion between the main signature line and a new theme altogether.

Now, adding to the catalog of the Hybrid silhouette, the Jordan brand has prepared the Jordan MVP sneaker, which was revealed by @kicksdong on Instagram. The latest sneaker, MVP, is a fusion of MJ's three-peat of 1991-1993, in which he wore Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety First look at the Air Jordan MVP, a new silhouette that combines elements from the Jordan 6, 7, and 8 First look at the Air Jordan MVP, a new silhouette that combines elements from the Jordan 6, 7, and 8 https://t.co/mroaY7LyS9

The upper of the sneaker and midsoles replicate the Jordan 6 design, while the tongue of the shoe is inspired by the Jordan 7 sneaker. Meanwhile, the colorful overlays on the side and above the midsoles are inspired by the Jordan 8 sneaker model.

The MVP sneaker model will debut in the "Playoffs" color scheme, which takes inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" colorway. The upper of the shoe comes in black nubuck material, and the shoe features the iconic pull tabs design from Air Jordan 6. The heel collar features purple Jumpman logo, which is inspired by the Air Jordan 7.

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater The Jordan MVP 678 Combines Elements From MJ’s First Three-Peat Sneakers The Jordan MVP 678 Combines Elements From MJ’s First Three-Peat Sneakers https://t.co/W9pec57PgK

The TPU overlays upon the lateral heel come clad in shades of purple, black, and red, with an OG pattern inspired by an element of Air Jordan 8. The classic Nike Air branding is added upon the nylon pull-tabs which are connected to the interior neoprene bootie.

The look is finished off with AJ6 midsoles, with an Air Max cushioning in the heel and solid black rubber outsoles with semi-translucent icy blue cover.

The sneakers will be released via Nike and select retailers in full family sizing with the retail price of each set at $165 (men's), $130 (grade-school), $75 (pre-school), and $55 (toddlers).

