Nike KD 4 “Nerf” shoes (2024): Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is celebrating Kevin Durant's recent signing of a lifetime contract with them by reintroducing some of their highly successful models. Among these, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" variation is set to make a comeback in 2024. This complete “Nerf” variant of KD 4 is clothed in a Concord/Bright Crimson-Black color palette.

According to initial speculation from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources, Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 "Nerf" shoes are expected to be released sometime during the Fall of 2024. The official release date for these shoes has not yet been determined.

These shoes will be available via the SNKRS app, Nike's physical and virtual retail locations, as well as a variety of other merchants that are connected to the app. They will be sold at a price tag of $130.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD 4 “Nerf” shoes are dressed in Concord makeup

Despite the fact that Kevin Durant's shoe career initially began in 2008 with the Nike KD 1, he didn't make much of a mark until late 2011, with the introduction of what may be one of the most highly sought-after Nike Basketball footwear drops in the history of the manufacturer. This sneaker was the Nike KD 4.

Hasbro Inc.'s Nerf, a famous toy business recognized for making foam-based sports items and play weapons, collaborated with the Swoosh label in 2011 on the design and development of the “Nerf” colorway of the Nike KD 4 model.

Fans of Nike Basketball see the KD 4 "Nerf" as an all-time favorite. It was first made available to the public in December 2011 in extremely limited quantities and was sold alongside limited-edition shoeboxes that could be used as small basketball hoops.

The overall design of the stated colorway was one of the most spectacular efforts made by Nike Basketball at any point in history. This flamboyant Nike KD 4 features the Nerf design that we are all familiar with and adore.

It also has a perfect blend of vibrant colors, namely Concord, Black, and Bright Crimson. The major portion is dressed in a Concord hue. A unique splattered image is featured on the midsole as well as the midfoot strap, while the tongue tags include the Nerf and KD 35 symbols imprinted in the famous Nerf font.

For those unfamiliar, “35” is the jersey number of Kevin Durant. The primary release even came with a basketball to commemorate the partnership between the brands. Therefore, the upcoming launch is also expected to feature complementary products.

Be on the lookout for the re-released variant of the Nike KD 4 “Nerf” sneakers that will be accessible next year. Those looking to grab this colorway for their footwear collection are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s website or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts regarding their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned “Nerf” iteration of the stated KD 4 model, the Swoosh label is also preparing a special “Year of the Dragon 2.0” variation of the sneaker design for its launch in the coming year.

This celebratory iteration will be sold via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops. They will be sold at a price of $130 for each set.