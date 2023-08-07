Nike Kobe 4 "Bicoastal" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

By introducing new hues of Kobe Bryant's signature brand, the Nike brand has been carrying on the legacy he left and making an indelible mark both on and off the court. Attention moves to the Nike Kobe 4 Protro for Summer 2024, which will debut in the appealing aqua shade "Bicoastal." The rumored fresh colorway of the Kobe 4 Protro shoes will be dressed in a Bicoastal/Black-Metallic Silver color palette. The mockup of the mentioned variant was recently shared by sneaker insiders like Sole Retriever and Sneaker Files.

Although the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Bicoastal" sneaker's actual release date is being kept a secret by the shoe brand, Sole Retriever predicts that these sneakers will appear on the footwear scene somewhere in the summer of 2024.

Adult men's sizes of these three-toned athletic sneakers will be released, with a suggested retail price of $190 for each pair. Along with a plethora of other Nike Basketball retail merchants, Kobe admirers and other interested purchasers can find them on Nike's online and in-store sites.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Bicoastal" shoes are accentuated with black and metallic silver hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

Since its debut in 2008, the Zoom Kobe 4 has established itself as one of the most notable shoes within the Nike Kobe line. They were the inaugural Kobe shoes to be made available in low-top shape.

For those who weren't aware, Tom Luedecke and Eric Avar created the design of the stated model. In 2014, as a part of the Kobe Prelude Series, the pair was retroed for the first time.

Admirers of the late legend Kobe Bryant and his prominent sneaker lineup were excited when Vanessa Bryant and the Swoosh label finally worked together in 2022 to continue the famed sneaker collection with high-performance basketball footwear.

The Swoosh has already stated that the Kobe 4 and 8 will come back in the upgraded Protro edition alongside the Kobe 6. So far, the sneakerheads have recorded the comeback of the Kobe 4 sneaker model in "Mambacita," "Philly," and "Black/University Gold" ensembles.

In order to preserve the Black Mamba's ethos, the shoe label will release new hues in addition to bringing back classic favorites from the range. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro will take the stage for Summer 2024 as well, in a palette that is just as unique and sophisticated as Kobe's performance.

With its novel approach to design, the forthcoming "Bicoastal" Kobe 4 is sure to draw attention. The sneaker's structure combines Flywire, leather, mesh, and TPU components, all of which have been given an aqua color.

The sockliner, tongue lining, Kobe emblem on the tongue flap, and black Swoosh on the midfoot all have silver embellishments that give them a refined look. An entirely black Kobe 4 Protro midsole as well as the outer sole unit complete the look, giving it a well-balanced and attractive appearance.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



🗓️ Summer 2024

FQ3545-300

$190



rtrv.in/43TVIhF pic.twitter.com/ApnkG9DzjZ EXCLUSIVE: The Nike Kobe 4 Protro Bicoastal is set to release for Summer 2024🗓️ Summer 2024FQ3545-300$190

Keep a watchful eye out for the forthcoming Kobe 4 Protro "Bicoastal" colorway, which is anticipated to rock the sneaker world in the summer of next year.

For those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these chic pairs, you can simply sign up on the brand's primary website or utilize the SNRKS app for timely alerts on the confirmed launch dates and other information about the aforementioned Kobe 4 colorway.