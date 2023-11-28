Nike Sabrina 1 Medium Soft Pink shoes: Where to get, price and more details explored

The top player for Nike Basketball, Sabrina Ionescu, has a pair of signature shoes designed by Swoosh called Nike Sabrina 1. The “Medium Soft Pink” option is the latest addition to the many colorways of the model that the footwear manufacturer has introduced. The complete variant is decked in a Medium Soft Pink/Oil Green-Total Orange-Laser Orange-Red Stardust color palette.

As per Sole Retriever, the Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 “Medium Soft Pink” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker scene on December 6, 2023. These shoes will be dropped with a selling price label of $130 per pair. They will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes via Nike's online and offline sites alongside its linked retail locations.

Nike Sabrina 1 Medium Soft Pink sneakers are accented with hits of yellow all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Sabrina Ionescu's effect on and off the WNBA floor continues to be tremendous, even though the New York Liberty were unable to win the championship this season. Her commitment and impact transcend into the realm of sneakers, where she has signature footwear with Nike Inc. called the Nike Sabrina 1. She is the 12th woman to have a brand-new shoe in the WNBA.

Nike is finishing 2023 with an entirely novel Medium Soft Pink iteration of the shoe, while we are all still waiting for the Brooklyn hue to drop in 2024. This Sabrina 1 features a predominantly pink top and was designed to combine power with style. The bright yellow touches on the mudguard's textile areas, eye stays, and elements of the sole unit are there to help maintain a sense of equilibrium.

The silhouette has oil-green highlights that have been carefully placed on the Swoosh emblem, the Sabrina branding, and the "I" on the rear heel. These additions give the design a sense of depth and an air of individuality.

The sneaker's compelling appearance is enhanced, and its durability is increased by using a semi-translucent ripstop polymer in pink in the midfoot. The basketball shoe sports a pink and yellow foam midsole with extended Nike React padding for enhanced ease and efficiency. The midsole is located underneath the shoe. This is finished off with a hot pink outer sole unit made of rubber.

On their website, Nike showcases the design components and aspects of the Nike Sabrina 1:

“The Sabrina 1 is made to serve players like Ionescu who want to accelerate and cut with quickness on both sides of the floor and still feel fresh in the fourth quarter. To accomplish this, Nike designers focused on increasing comfort and support while keeping the shoe lightweight. The shoe features full-length Nike React cushioning and a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air unit in the forefoot.”

Interested sneakerheads must add the Nike Sabrina 1 "Medium Soft Pink" footwear to their watchlist, as they are scheduled to become available within the next few days. Signing up for the Swoosh's primary website or using the SNKRS app is all that is required for fans and other curious shoppers to receive timely alerts regarding the arrival of this colorway.