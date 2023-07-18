Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Be True" sneakers: Restock date, price, and more details explored

Nike and its skateboarding department have been thriving throughout 2023. The Swoosh label has focused on the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023 and has launched multiple colorways of its iterations including SB Dunk Low, Dunk Mid, Remastered Dunk, Dunk EMB, and more.

Continuing the trend, the Swoosh label has lined up multiple restocks of the iconic releases, one of which is the SB Dunk Low "Be True" iteration. The sneaker celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and comes clad in a vibrant color scheme. The shoe immediately attracts attention with its loud color scheme.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Be True" sneakers will be restocked via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 27, 2023. The skate shoes will be retailing for a price of $115.

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Be True" sneakers support the LGBTQIA+ community

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Be True" sneakers support the LGBTQIA+ community (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label launched the Dunk sneaker model, a brainchild of the beloved sneaker designer Peter Moore. The shoe debuted in 1985 as a basketball shoe, however, its chameleon-like nature was soon recognized by other Nike departments such as skateboarding.

The Swoosh label's skateboarding sub-label debuted the SB Dunk Low sneaker iteration in 2002. The silhouette's grippy sole and structure served perfectly to the skateboarders. The shoe immediately gained attention and popularity due to its clean aesthetics and vibrant color blocking. The official Swoosh label site introduces the SB Dunk sneaker model,

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The site further reads:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest sneaker colorway, SB Dunk Low Pro "Be True" comes clad in a "Multi-Color/Sail/Pink Gaze" color scheme. The shoe further features the work of Xavier Schipani, who is an artist and illustrates the euphoric feeling of expressing their true selves. The official site introduces the Be True sneaker colorway,

"We see you, in all ways—always. Celebrating trans joy, the timeless skate shoe delivers a fresh look that honors living genuinely and authentically. The eye-catching design uses the artwork of trans man and artist Xavier Schipani to illustrate the euphoric feeling and joy of being free to express who you are."

It further reads,

"His figurative graphics bring transgender athletes to the playing field, highlighting how sport has the ability to unify. And radiant colors showcase the power of pride. Take a closer look, the chain link graphic inside represents the bonds within the trans community worldwide. Lace up and let yourself shine—we're listening."

The upper of the shoe features multiple vibrant hues to overlay upon the white mesh base. The white hue contrasts with the yellow forefoot and light blue heels.

More details are added with Be True graphics, a sun motif, and more branding on the shoe. The shoe further features "I See You Always in All Ways" lettering to finish the look. The pair is expected to be released via Nike at a retail price of $115.