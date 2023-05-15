Nike Terminator Low “NY vs. NY” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has opted to include yet another timeless silhouette to its NY vs. NY collection, the classic Nike Terminator Low. The silhouette, which was most recently seen in its OG "Georgetown" colorway, joins the group, which also features the upcoming Nike KD 16. The Nike Terminator Low “NY vs. NY” shoe is a great choice for anyone who loves retro sneakers with a modern twist, or who wants to show their support for New York basketball.

The shoe is expected to release on August 12, 2023. It will be offered at a retail price tag of $130 and will be available via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

Nike Terminator Low “NY vs. NY” shoes are covered in Noble Red and Coconut Milk leather panels

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Terminator shoe was first introduced in 1985, when Nike wanted to strengthen its relationship with college basketball programs and athletes. The brand sent team-exclusive colorways of the popular Nike Dunk to several schools, such as Kentucky, Michigan, UNLV, Syracuse, St. John’s, Villanova, and Iowa.

However, Georgetown University, which had just won the national championship in 1984 under coach John Thompson (who was also on Nike's board of directors), received a special edition shoe: the Nike Terminator.

The Nike Terminator was a hybrid of the Nike Dunk and the Air Jordan 1, two of the most influential sneakers of all time. The original colorway was navy blue and grey, matching Georgetown's team colors.

The Nike Terminator quickly became a coveted sneaker among basketball fans and sneakerheads alike, as it represented both performance and style.

Over the years, Nike has released various versions and colorways of the Terminator, both high-top and low-top, some paying homage to the original Georgetown theme, and others exploring new concepts and collaborations.

The Nike Terminator has seen several reissues and variations over the years, but one of the most recent and exciting ones is the Nike Terminator Low “NY vs. NY” colorway. This shoe is part of Nike's "NY vs. NY" series, which celebrates the street basketball culture and tournaments of New York City.

The shoe features a refined sporty mix of “Coconut Milk/Noble Red/Track Red/Metallic Gold”, with an off-white leather upper contrasted by burgundy overlays.

The shoe also has metallic gold accents on the tongue tag, mid-foot swooshes, heel logo, and insole.

The look is completed by an off-white midsole with matching stitching and a burgundy rubber outer sole unit.

The Nike Terminator Low “NY vs. NY” shoe is one of the latest examples of how Nike continues to honor its heritage while also innovating and creating new stories with its sneakers.

The shoe is a tribute to the vibrant and competitive street basketball scene of New York City, where some of the best players in the world have honed their skills and showcased their talents.

The shoe is also a testament to how Nike has evolved from a sports brand to a cultural phenomenon that transcends boundaries and connects people through their passion for sneakers.

