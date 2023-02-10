Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Panda” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike recently introduced its brand new Nike Vapor Edge Dunk football cleat dressed in a “Panda” ensemble. Iridescent branding accents will be added to these fresh boots.

The new Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Panda” colorway will hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2023. Each pair of these sneakers will be offered for a fixed price of $160. In the online and physical locations of Nike and its affiliated retail chains, football enthusiasts can easily find them.

Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Panda” shoes will feature the classic black and white makeup

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Vapor Edge Dunk Panda colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's Dunk Low in the iconic black/white color scheme featured on just about every notable model from the Swoosh has made "Panda" hues virtually unavoidable in the sneaker market. The buzz surrounding the Pandas is still at an all-time high, and Nike is still making money off of them despite large restocks occurring almost monthly.

If you play football or want a pair of Panda Dunks, The Swoosh is releasing the Nike Vapor Edge Dunk, which combines the Panda Dunk and the Vapor Edge football cleat.

The description of the new “Panda” colorway on the shoe label’s web page reads:

“When the streets’ most-sought-after heat lands on our fastest cleat, you're ready for the bright lights of the gridiron. Inspired by the Dunk, the Nike Vapor Edge Dunk brings off-the-field swagger between the pylons.

The shoe design is further mentioned as:

“The panda-like print, a signature Dunk styling, complements elite performance benefits that can help you create game-breaking separation. Unique stylings, like green specs in the laces and a reflective Swoosh logo, finish off a camera-ready look made for meme-worthy end-zone celebrations.”

While it may resemble the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" from the outside, key components like the branding and sock-like booties have been changed to improve lockdown on the field. The mudguard, eye stays, and heels are covered in black leather overlays, while the toe box, quarter panel, and collar are stark white.

The Swoosh branding has a reflective 3M trim which will stand out during highlight plays. The sole unit receives most alterations, but there is also additional flashy labeling in the guise of iridescent writing on the heel and the tip of the tongue. The Vapor Edge's sole unit gets a two-tone black and white makeover when it is cleated and has more Nike branding close to the toe.

A detailed view at the outer sole units of these cleats (Image via Nike)

The containment system of these football boots is underlined on the Swoosh’s website as:

“The toggle ghost lacing system helps you lace up quickly and helps reduce distractions on the field. A stretchy layer of mesh helps support your foot from 1 play to the next.”

Stay tuned to Swoosh’s official website for the upcoming Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Panda” colorway that is anticipated to arrive in the next few weeks. Sign up to the shoe manufacturer’s e-commerce store for quick notifications as soon as these boots arrive.

