Nike X John Geiger: Lawsuit drama explained as designer countersues cover copyright infringement 

In late August last year, Nike filed a lawsuit against John Geiger for his GF-01 shoe. In an order dated February 8, Nike prevailed in court as the judge, Mark Scarsi of the U.S. District Court, refused to dismiss the lawsuit for trademark infringement, unfair competition claims, and false designations of origin against John Geiger.

Nike claimed in the lawsuit against John Geiger stating the brand's attempt to

"Capitalize on the strenght and fame of Nike and its Air Force 1 by making, promoting, advertising, marketing, and selling footwear bearing the AF1 trade and/or confusingly similar trade dress," without Nike's authorization or involvement.

Nike claimed trademark infringement over the look-alike silhouette of the Air Force 1 Low, and further stated that

“By marketing and selling shoes using Nike’s registered Air Force 1 trade dress, John Geiger knowingly and intentionally creates confusion in the marketplace and capitalizes on Nike’s reputation and the reputation of its iconic shoes.”

John Geiger is now countersuing Nike's lawsuit with his own claims. To learn more, read further down below.

More about the Nike x John Geiger lawsuit drama

Earlier this week, Geiger filed a complaint in response to Nike's lawsuit, which stated that GF-01 sneakers claimed to be made by La La Land Productions, are an infringement on the trademark design.

Geiger responded and stated that his brand does not have any responsibility in manufacturing and he,

"merely created a GF-01 prototype based on the design Geiger provided."

Greiger's defense was majorly focused on how Nike has fallen short in making trademark claims, focusing on shoe exteriors such as paneling, eyelets, stitching, and the ridge-patterned outsoles.

The report also pointed out that there are several modified versions of Air Force 1s and thus the trademark protection dress is too vague.

Reports also made a direct comparison between the two shoe models, with Geiger highlighting differences in the midsole, outsole, toe box, and mainly the Nike 'Swoosh' branding. Geiger also stated that his GF-01 shoes are made with a premium leather material which is much more luxe than Nike's material, thus he also has a premium price point.

Geiger mentioned that brands like BAPE, Tommy Hilfiger, and Kappa have previously also created similar shoes, and Nike hasn't taken any action against them.

When Geiger motioned to dismiss Nike's original complaint on February 8, 2002, he released the lawsuit as an NFT earlier this month.

Now up for minting are the GF-01 sneakers which are available in three colorways, including gold, bronze, and silver. Each token of NFT will be accompanied by a physical version of the shoe and a copy of the lawsuit by Nike signed by Geiger himself. Geiger also released a statement in a press release regarding the NFT's and Nike's lawsuit stating,

“The JG Lawsuit NFT will harness our lawsuit versus Nike, which has created even more of a loyal following as Nike continues to engage in frivolous lawsuits that seem to only be put forth to slow down the momentum of its competition,” said Geiger.

The legal dispute between Nike and John Geiger will be taken to court later this week in California.

