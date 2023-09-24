Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Fossil Stone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike presented their newly developed Nike Zoom Freak 5 model earlier in the year. Following the launch of their "Greece x Nigeria" sneaker pack most recently, the two entities will now offer a "Fossil Stone" rendition of the said model. This new variation is completely dressed in a Fossil Stone/Celestial Gold-Alabaster-Desert Berry-Midnight Navy color palette.

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Fossil Stone" variation is anticipated to hit the shelves on October 1, 2023, as per Sole Retriever reports. These shoes will be sold both directly from Nike.com and through a number of other linked stores, online as well as via physical locations. It is available in sizes specific to males, and the suggested retail price is $140.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Fossil Stone” sneakers are accentuated with Celestial Gold details all over

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a sensational player of the National Basketball Association (NBA) as well as an influential figure in the global community of sneakers. His fame in the sneaker world grew following his alliance with the Oregon-based activewear titan.

Swoosh's latest basketball sneaker, the Zoom Freak 5, has quickly moved up the ranks to become one of the best in the industry. This success follows the success of the Zoom Freak 1, 2, 3, and 4 silhouettes.

Sneaker enthusiasts scattered all around the world have shown interest in the most recent editions, particularly the colorways that were inspired by Greece and Nigeria.

The idea behind such a design of the silhouette is stated by Nike as follows:

“For all that force and velocity, the Greek Freak needs a design that stays with him, no matter what the defense throws at him. Our internal containment system gives you a more dynamic fit system that limits movement inside the shoe without feeling constricting.”

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 in the "Fossil Stone" ensemble features tones that are drawn from the natural world, together with excellent craftsmanship. The exterior of the shoe is made of leather with a textured pattern in strategic places such as the toe box, eye stays, and heel to ensure the shoe's longevity.

A welcome departure from the norm, the mid-foot section is decked out in tailored mesh that is semi-opaque and features an innovative design that gives you airflow without sacrificing beauty. The standard leather on the Swoosh has been replaced with suede in a tan color, which complements the shoe's complete natural tone and adds to the general color scheme that is motivated by fall.

Tan along with a hint of purple are combined in the marking on the shoe's rear, producing an appealing mix that is reminiscent of Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature on the rubberized portion of the Swoosh as well as the lining of the tongue flap.

The layout is finished off in a sophisticated manner thanks to a sail foam midsole that is perched above a marbled, multi-colored rubber outer sole unit.

The advanced midsoles of the Nike Zoom Freak 5 engineered basketball shoes are underlined on Nike’s website as,

“Springy foam midsole has a responsive underfoot ride. It adds a soft, comfortable sensation to help keep you moving and energized all game long.”

It also highlights the advanced traction of the heels, saying,

“Advanced traction in the heel enhances your on-court feel. It helps you stick to the ground for a microsecond while the other directional traction helps you dig your toe in and toe out of it.”

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Fossil Stone" variation that will be purchasable in the coming days. To get instant updates of the stated rendition join Swoosh's site or use the SNKRS app.