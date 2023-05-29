Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Sail Purple Orange” sneakers: Everything we know so far

With several other Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers releasing in 2023, Nike will soon introduce another colorway of the model in Orange, Purple, and Lime Illuminate. In April 2023, Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 first made its debut with the "White/Pink/Orange" color scheme. After that, a month later, another two colorways of the model were released - "Sail/Blk/Brn" and "We Are All Greater."

Given the popularity of the shoe line, Nike has decided to release Zoom GT Cut 2 in "Sail/Purple/Orange" colorway, which can be seen in the market in the coming months of 2023. Aside from not confirming a specific date, Nike hasn't shared any information on the retail price for the pair. However, since other Zoom GT Cut 2 releases were sold for $170, it can be expected that the price tag for this one will also be the same.

Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Sail Purple Orange” sneakers feature new X-marked insignia

The GT Cut 2 is a much-anticipated basketball shoe that was released in 2022 as a successor to the Nike GT Cut. The shoe model instantly became a hit as far as performance went, going further into the popularity scale to be listed as one of the best basketball shoes.

The sneaker model keeps many features people loved about the previous iteration and upgrades others. The cushioning for the shoe continues to offer some of the best bounce and impact protection, and the drop-in midsole features an improved liner for extra grip, making the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers a more famous choice among shoe lovers.

The sneaker has a wiper-blade pattern outsole with deep tread grooves, a secondary zone of nubbed grip in the forefoot, and more advanced features. Innovative impact protection and bounce are the key features of the drop-in midsole. Compared to the Nike Zoom GT Cut, the second veriosn of the shoe has had a longer lifespan and features a wider variety of inline color blockings.

On the Nike website, the Zoom GT Cute 2 is described as follows:

"The G.T. Cut 2 helps you stop on a dime and accelerate back into the open lane in a low-to-the-ground design that helps minimize court contact while switching direction. We used insights from female athletes to create a shoe that helps you play quickly and with confidence—which every basketball player needs. Separate the players from the playmakers in a design that’s built on creating separation but supportive enough to help you play all day."

Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 Orange, Purple, and Lime Illuminate sneakers has an interesting color-combination. Crisp white colors are used over a monochromatic background to the lightweight upper, while complementing jet-black hues are applied to the heel clip, laces, along with burnt finish on the perforated heel tabs and mid-foot Swooshes.

The color scheme adapts to a more eponymous tone - the oranges infuse a vibrant personality into the sole unit and lace loops, with stunning violet overlays seen on the heel. Lime green covers the look of a brand new X-marked logo. In addition, the shoe's largely recycled midsole sees a shadowy gray tongue.

The GT Cut 2 has been released in several colorways and now the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 Orange, Purple, and Lime Illuminate sneakers is on its way. Stay tuned to know about the official release date of the pair.

