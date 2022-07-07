Nintendo x Cold Stone Creamery: How to buy, release date and everything to know about the exciting flavors

Nintendo has partnered with American ice cream brand Cold Stone Creamery to create gaming-themed ice creams and cakes. The brand has released icy desserts based on Kirby, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing.

The brands announced their collaboration through a Twitter post, informing their fans about what the ice cream would look like and their flavors.

The sweet treats are available to order now on Creamery's website or the Cold Stone app. Fans can also participate in a sweepstake to win an OLED model of the Nintendo Switch and other exciting prizes.

Nintendo and Cold Stone Creamery are releasing three flavors of ice cream and one Mario Kart-inspired cake

The individual games inspire the names and flavors of the ice creams.

The Kirby-inspired ice cream is called the Mighty Pink Puff. The item has a pink theme and includes strawberry ice cream, topped with fresh strawberries, caramel, and mini marshmallows. It reflects Kirby and her pink Forgotten Land.

The Mario Kart-inspired ice cream is called Superstar Sprinkle Blast. The cold treat is inspired by the super colorful world of the game and the iconic Mario Party Superstars. It comes with cake batter, ice cream flavor, and yellow cake, with sweet toppings like blue frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

The Animal Crossing-themed ice cream is called the Island Getaway. The product matches the game's color theme and comes in the flavor of chocolate ice cream, including bananas, strawberries, and whipped cream toppings. The item creates a flavor similar to a banana split.

All three flavors come in various sizes. The smallest size is available for $6.49, and the largest (three pints) costs about $18.99.

Costumers also get a paid option of adding a plethora of toppings to their ice cream.

The brands have also released a Mario Kart-themed cake with two layers of frosting: sprinkle and blue. The cake comes in an 8" Large Round for $59.99. The item claims to feed around 14 people.

Information about the Nintendo Switch sweepstakes and other previous collaborations between the brands

Customers can take part in a sweepstake on the Cold Stone Creamery website. There are 100 prize packs available to win, each containing:

Nintendo Switch — OLED Model system

A digital version of the Mario Party Superstars game

A digital version of the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game

A digital version of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game

$25 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card

The sweepstakes have already begun and will continue until September 30, 2022. It is only open to 18+ citizens of America.

The brands also came together in 2020 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. They created spoons featuring Mario from the Super Mario Bros, Super Mario 64, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury games.

The spoons were available in vibrant colors of red, blue, and yellow. They were given out for free with each purchase of Mario's Super Birthday Blast Creation, Mario's Super Star Shake, and the Rainbow Road Rally ice cream cake.

Fans had to order numerous items from the ice cream shop to complete their set of Mario spoons.

