"No parent for Carolyn?": Fans react as Carolyn Moore's friend appears instead of parents on Joe Millionaire

It was time for more surprises in Joe Millionaire's Lakeshore mansion as the contestants' families came to visit, only to be told that their daughter was dating not one, but two men at the same time.

Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee looked nervous meeting the parents as they didn't know what the families would perceive of the show's concept.

While most women in Joe Millionaire had their parents visiting the manor, Carolyn Moore was the only one whose parents were nowhere to be seen. Instead, it was Carolyn's best friend, Alex, who came to visit her.

Fans of the show were also surprised to see Carolyn's best friend visit her, instead of her parents. One fan tweeted:

Carolyn's best friend visits the mansion

Carolyn Moore @caroesteph #JoeMillionaire twitter.com/AlexNicolay/st… petty prince ♛ @AlexNicolay I’m crashing the party at LakeShore Manor & representing Camp Carolyn by asking all our burning hot questions Make sure to check us out tomorrow night @ 8 PM EST #JoeMillionaire SECRETS OUTI’m crashing the party at LakeShore Manor & representing Camp Carolyn by asking all our burning hot questionsMake sure to check us out tomorrow night @ 8 PM EST #TeamCaroesteph SECRETS OUT 💰 I’m crashing the party at LakeShore Manor & representing Camp Carolyn by asking all our burning hot questions 🔥 Make sure to check us out tomorrow night @ 8 PM EST #TeamCaroesteph #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/QLPagOFPft My bestie brought the laughs, just what I needed 🥰 I love you Alex My bestie brought the laughs, just what I needed 🥰 I love you Alex 💕 #JoeMillionaire twitter.com/AlexNicolay/st…

Joe Millionaire stars Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee were surprised when Carol's best friend, Alex, showed up. Carolyn had known Alex since her teenage years and felt that he would be the best judge to determine whether Kurt was the one for her.

Carolyn confessed to Alex that she had made a genuine connection with Kurt and said that this was nothing like what she had ever experienced. She hinted at her potentially falling for Kurt.

At the dinner table on Joe Millionaire, Alex resumed his best friend duties by asking Kurt important questions on why he chose Carolyn and where their relationship was at. Kurt owed it all to his initial "gut feeling" and nothing more than that. Kurt and Carolyn confessed that they were drawn to each other.

Alex also pulled Kurt aside after dinner and asked Kurt about his long-term plans to welcome Carolyn, her son, and her ex-husband's relationship. For Kurt, that didn't seem like the problem, but his issue was that he wasn't getting any answers. He said:

"It's about everything that comes with it. But there's very real questions that need to be answered, and I just-I just dont-I don't know the answers to them right now and I wish I did."

Fans react to Carolyn's parents not paying a visit on Joe Millionaire

Fans were surprised to see that it was only Carolyn's parents who weren't able to pay a visit. They took to social media to express their feelings and make assumptions about their absence.

Reality TV Junky @Reality_TVJunky Hmm, I think it’s a red flag that Carolyn’s the only person who didn’t have a parent show up for her, unless there’s a tragic reason (ie her parents have both passed away, ill, etc.) #JoeMillionaire Hmm, I think it’s a red flag that Carolyn’s the only person who didn’t have a parent show up for her, unless there’s a tragic reason (ie her parents have both passed away, ill, etc.) #JoeMillionaire

Nikki @sterling4nikki #JoeMillionaire I’m surprised CAROLYN didn’t have any1 there other then her best friend...where’s her family etc something’s off.Seems like They’r trying 2 hard 2 make their point.they think Kirt is the millionaire.She tells him 2go talk her up 2 kirt🙄do I hear background check #JoeMillionaire I’m surprised CAROLYN didn’t have any1 there other then her best friend...where’s her family etc something’s off.Seems like They’r trying 2 hard 2 make their point.they think Kirt is the millionaire.She tells him 2go talk her up 2 kirt🙄do I hear background check

Titi @TitiRGlitz So her friend came cause she knew he would say what she wanted him to say and her parents wouldn’t have done that. Carolyn gets shadier and shadier #JoeMillionaire So her friend came cause she knew he would say what she wanted him to say and her parents wouldn’t have done that. Carolyn gets shadier and shadier #JoeMillionaire

Fans also had a lot to say about Carolyn's best friend Alex's appearance on the show.

Tracy Gentner-Jarrett @EMVaca_ROC Carolyn’s friend Alex gonna scoop up whatever she doesn’t want. You go Alex. #JoeMillionaire Carolyn’s friend Alex gonna scoop up whatever she doesn’t want. You go Alex. #JoeMillionaire

SMARTCHICK2.0 @bsmart4life247 Nah Alex gon ask them REAL questions and gonna serve Carolyn the TRUE TEA!!! I can tell!!! #JoeMillionaire Nah Alex gon ask them REAL questions and gonna serve Carolyn the TRUE TEA!!! I can tell!!! #JoeMillionaire

adrianna costa @AdriannaCosta #JoeMillionaire See Alex is killing it for @caroesteph I need him as a closer in meetings with me please. How much does Alex charge?? @JoeMillFOX See Alex is killing it for @caroesteph I need him as a closer in meetings with me please. How much does Alex charge?? @JoeMillFOX #JoeMillionaire ❤️❤️😝😝

The episode also saw Kurt bond with Amanda Pace's family, after which Amanda decided that it was a good decision not to leave the show. Steven Mcbee bonded with Annie's father over making a long distance relationship work.

Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

